GRAY - On Saturday, March 9th, 2019, James Lester Hall, loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather passed away at the age of 71. James was born in Gray on May 25, 1947, to Donald F. and Lorna Hall. He graduated from Gray New Gloucester High School with the class of 1966. James married his high school sweetheart, Helen Russell on June 24, 1967. They were happily married for 51 years.Jim learned carpentry from his father and together they started Jim Hall Construction in 1968. Jim's craftsmanship can be seen many places around the community today. On the job it wasn't uncommon to see his son-in-law and grandsons working and laughing together. Every Sunday the family gathered at Jim and Helen's house for traditional Sunday lunch and quality time together. This was always a special day for Jim to spend time with his daughters and their families. He spent many early mornings with Helen sitting at their kitchen table drinking coffee and watching the birds or other wildlife he would find under his bird feeders. Jim and Helen spent many weekends at their camp in Island Falls. He enjoyed driving the logging roads looking for critters and new hunting spots. In the evening they would drive to Patten for an ice cream followed by spotting wildlife on the way home. He loved when his family or friends would come to visit and he could show off his camp and all the other lovely things in the Northern Maine woods.Jim, also known as Bubba to his grandchildren, could always be found bragging about them. He spent countless days hunting with Zeb and Tyler, four wheeling with Kelsey, and hours in the workshop with Zeke. James is survived by his wife Helen; daughter Samantha and husband Mark Dufresne, son-in-law Chris Bailey; grandchildren Zeb and Zeke Dufresne, Tyler and Kelsey Bailey; sister Barbara Hall Davis, sister-in-law Wendy Russell; many nieces and nephews; other family and friends.James is preceded in death by his mother and father; his daughter Dawn-Marie Bailey; sister Margaret Hall and nephew Kendhall Davis.Visitation will be held on Saturday March, 16, from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Gray. A brief memorial service will take place at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may begiven to the: James Hall Memorial Androscoggin Bank, 24 Portland Rd., Gray, ME 04039
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 14, 2019