FREEPORT - It is with great sadness that the family of James Ezzio announces his peaceful passing on July 27, 2019, after a long illness.



From an early age, Jim spent his life honing his skills as a well-liked and respected landlord, a self-taught carpenter, an adept and honest salesman, and an astute business man. His more recent businesses include Jimmy's Dairy Bar in Portland and The Barn Sale in Freeport. As an accomplished machinist and believing that working people should be seen and heard, Jim was one of two machinists who organized a local chapter of the International Assoc. of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in the early 1960's in Milford, Conn.



As a loyal and devoted family man, Jim taught his children the value of honesty, respect, education, and responsibility. He often said that hard work "never killed anyone." He could often be found in his rare free time working in his workshop continually trying to make something "strong enough to hold an elephant" or trying to improve the functionality of some tool, appliance, machine or vehicle all while singing Italian songs in a smooth baritone.



Always well-read and involved in current events, Jim was known to shake up, as well as wake up, a few politicians with phone calls to their offices and letters to the local papers using his direct and honest perspective.



On very many occasions, coming home late at night from his second shift job (long before cell phones), he would stop to help a stranded motorist on a lonely Maine road.



Jim is survived by his second wife of 18 years, Mary (nee Russo). He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years and mother to his five children, Gloria Irene (nee Robinson) of Danforth, Maine, in 2001.



Jim will be sadly missed by his children, David (Theresa) of Cumberland, Maine, Louis (Tracie) of Pepperell, Massachusetts, Joseph (Tondra) of LaGrange, Kentucky and Theresa (Karl) of Lunenburg, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his son, Roderick, and sisters, Angelina and Mary.



Jim will also be forever remembered by his 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and cherished friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Yarmouth. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.



