BOWDOIN - James Henry Smith, 88, of Bowdoin, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019, at the Barron Center in Portland, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Exeter, N.H., the son of Roy A. and Hilma (Fors) Smith.
James graduated from Fitchburg Massachusetts High School and went on to receive an associate degree in business/accounting from Steven's Business School in Massachusetts.
He was employed at Burbank Hospital, where he did accounting and bookkeeping, and he was the owner of "Jim's Oak Leaf Motel" for several years. He worked as a PCA for Westbrook Housing Authority, and also for Pine Point Nursing Home until retiring at 77 years old.
James enjoyed farming with his family, gardening with his favorite flowers, fishing, bowling, travelling, music, entertaining people with singing, and especially his all-time favorite "Red Sox".
He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, a sister, and an adopted daughter.
James is survived by five daughters, Debraline Pelletier and her husband, Donald, Pamela Bisson and her husband, Raymond, Amanda Sullivan, Kathy Hofferberth and her husband, Howie, and Ethel Adams; mother of his children, Eveline Starbird; sister-in-law, Marilyn Smith; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 29, at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, followed by a reception at the Hobbs Hospitality Center.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 24, 2019