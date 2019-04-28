Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 67 Summer Street Kennebunk , ME 04043 (207)-985-2752 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha's Church 30 Portland Rd Kennebunk , ME View Map Interment Following Services Hope Cemetery Kennebunk , ME View Map Obituary

CAPE ELIZABETH - James Gregory



The following words are evidence that his final act on earth did not come from his heart or lack of ardor for life, but was the result of addiction and mental illness. There's simply no other way to explain the abrupt end to his beautiful life.



Since childhood, Greg was deeply immersed in literature, film and music. His love of the arts combined with his intelligence, wit, charisma, work ethic, oratory gifts and educations at both the Groton School and Columbia University manifested in him, and fashioned an undeniable creative force.



At every step of his career, Greg was a performer. He started his professional life in New York City as an actor and filmmaker, and eventually found a home in advertising.



For the last 20 years as Chief Creative Officer of the VIA Agency in Portland-Greg's talent, leadership and audacity have well-served many of the world's most iconic brands. From Sony to Samsung, Pepsi to Welch's, Greenpeace to



In his time at VIA, Greg led the agency onto the national stage by winning marquee pitches, countless awards and, in 2011, Small Agency of the Year (AdAge). He also helmed many pro bono projects that greatly impacted his community. For the last few years, he volunteered his time and talent to Preble Street, a Portland, Maine-based, non-profit providing services to people who struggle with homelessness, hunger and poverty.



Greg loved Bruce Springsteen, R.P. McMurphy, the Sunday Times, crossword puzzles, the "Pats, C's and Sox,", little kids, nicknames and the "F" word. But miles above all, he loved his family.



Greg is survived by his parents, James F. and Margaret Frame Smith of Boston, Mass. and Kennebunk Beach. They brought their beloved son into the world on Nov. 10, 1966 in Salem, Mass. Greg is also survived by his sister, Ellen Scott, her husband Stuart and their children Sophie and Juliet of Wellesley, Mass. Greg relished spending time body surfing at Mother's Beach with his father, teaming up to cook and grill with his mother, and striking up engaging dinner conversation with the "whole gang". Greg shared a bond with many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends who were more like family to him.



Of all the titles held by Greg, the two he cherished most were father and husband. Greg leaves behind his wife, Emily, of Cape Elizabeth, his eldest son, Nate, of Portland, and his son Elias, a freshman at UC Santa Barbara. His love and appreciation for them were deep and unwavering. Greg's true pride and joy resided in his time with "Champ, Rip and The Gov"-lazy days on the lake in Oquossoc, coaching his kids' sport's teams, legendary meals off his grill (always wood-fire, never propane), night swims, thrills at "The Garden," philosophical debates, and making everyone laugh until their stomachs (including his own) hurt.



To sum it all up, the final word goes to The Boss. Greg wouldn't have it any other way.



"It's not the time in your life, it's the life in your time."



-Bruce Springsteen



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Rd., Kennebunk. Interment will follow in Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Greg' Book of Memories page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk.



Any memorial



contributions in Greg's memory may be made to:



Preble Street



Resource Center



38 Preble Street



Portland, ME 04101, or the



Midcoast Humane



Animal Shelter



190 Pleasant Street



Brunswick, ME, 04011







CAPE ELIZABETH - James Gregory Smith , 52, of Cape Elizabeth took his life on Saturday, April 20, 2019.The following words are evidence that his final act on earth did not come from his heart or lack of ardor for life, but was the result of addiction and mental illness. There's simply no other way to explain the abrupt end to his beautiful life.Since childhood, Greg was deeply immersed in literature, film and music. His love of the arts combined with his intelligence, wit, charisma, work ethic, oratory gifts and educations at both the Groton School and Columbia University manifested in him, and fashioned an undeniable creative force.At every step of his career, Greg was a performer. He started his professional life in New York City as an actor and filmmaker, and eventually found a home in advertising.For the last 20 years as Chief Creative Officer of the VIA Agency in Portland-Greg's talent, leadership and audacity have well-served many of the world's most iconic brands. From Sony to Samsung, Pepsi to Welch's, Greenpeace to The Salvation Army -chances are, you're familiar with some of Greg's work.In his time at VIA, Greg led the agency onto the national stage by winning marquee pitches, countless awards and, in 2011, Small Agency of the Year (AdAge). He also helmed many pro bono projects that greatly impacted his community. For the last few years, he volunteered his time and talent to Preble Street, a Portland, Maine-based, non-profit providing services to people who struggle with homelessness, hunger and poverty.Greg loved Bruce Springsteen, R.P. McMurphy, the Sunday Times, crossword puzzles, the "Pats, C's and Sox,", little kids, nicknames and the "F" word. But miles above all, he loved his family.Greg is survived by his parents, James F. and Margaret Frame Smith of Boston, Mass. and Kennebunk Beach. They brought their beloved son into the world on Nov. 10, 1966 in Salem, Mass. Greg is also survived by his sister, Ellen Scott, her husband Stuart and their children Sophie and Juliet of Wellesley, Mass. Greg relished spending time body surfing at Mother's Beach with his father, teaming up to cook and grill with his mother, and striking up engaging dinner conversation with the "whole gang". Greg shared a bond with many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and friends who were more like family to him.Of all the titles held by Greg, the two he cherished most were father and husband. Greg leaves behind his wife, Emily, of Cape Elizabeth, his eldest son, Nate, of Portland, and his son Elias, a freshman at UC Santa Barbara. His love and appreciation for them were deep and unwavering. Greg's true pride and joy resided in his time with "Champ, Rip and The Gov"-lazy days on the lake in Oquossoc, coaching his kids' sport's teams, legendary meals off his grill (always wood-fire, never propane), night swims, thrills at "The Garden," philosophical debates, and making everyone laugh until their stomachs (including his own) hurt.To sum it all up, the final word goes to The Boss. Greg wouldn't have it any other way."It's not the time in your life, it's the life in your time."-Bruce SpringsteenA Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Martha's Church, 30 Portland Rd., Kennebunk. Interment will follow in Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Greg' Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk.Any memorialcontributions in Greg's memory may be made to:Preble StreetResource Center38 Preble StreetPortland, ME 04101, or theMidcoast HumaneAnimal Shelter190 Pleasant StreetBrunswick, ME, 04011 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Salvation Army Smith Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com