Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Gaudette. View Sign

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - James Gaudette, 34, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, after being struck and killed by a vehicle near San Diego, Calif. James "Jimmy" Gaudette was born on Nov. 10, 1984, to Robert and Cynthia Hunter Gaudette. Jimmy graduated from Biddeford High School in 2003 placing in the top 10 of his class. He excelled in science and the sport of wrestling in which he placed all four years at States recording over 100 wins and was the State Champion in the 112 pound weight class his senior year. He attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) receiving a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology. Jimmy furthered his education at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York City, attaining a Master in Science degree in Molecular Cell Biology. Anxious to get into the field of scientific research, he moved to San Diego where he worked for several Biotech Companies. Jimmy had an enormous passion for science most notably in the field of cancer research. Working at F1 Oncology, he developed and had a patent pending with the company on the method in which research laboratories processed Immune Cell Therapy Gene mapping sequences. Wanting to broaden his passion for research he had recently accepted a scientist position from Plexium, a Pharmaceutical Start-up Company as a Molecular Cell Biologist tasked with enhancing the process in which cancer drugs are being developed. Jimmy's hobbies included hiking, running, surfing and playing beach volley ball on weekends. He was especially proud of participating in "Ragnar's Relay races" in which he ran the longer legs of his teams' races. He would often volunteer his time at the Father Joe's Villages and Mama's Kitchen in downtown San Diego assisting and supporting the homeless and hungry. He is survived by his father, Robert and his wife, Claudette, of Biddeford; his mother, Cynthia of Sun City Fla.; his brother, Jeffrey of San Diego; two stepsisters, Mindy and Courtney Mailman of Biddeford. His aunts and uncles, Guy and Michelle Gaudette, Donald and Lucille Gaudette, JoAnne and Steve Martin. He was especially fond of his cousins, Jeremy, Andy, Rubie, Sam, and Julia. There will be a celebration of life to be held in Biddeford this summer.







In Jimmy's honor,







persons wishing to make donations are asked to do so by simply thinking of this bright and passionate young man the next time they choose to donate to a cancer research organization or a homeless shelter.







SAN DIEGO, Calif. - James Gaudette, 34, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, after being struck and killed by a vehicle near San Diego, Calif. James "Jimmy" Gaudette was born on Nov. 10, 1984, to Robert and Cynthia Hunter Gaudette. Jimmy graduated from Biddeford High School in 2003 placing in the top 10 of his class. He excelled in science and the sport of wrestling in which he placed all four years at States recording over 100 wins and was the State Champion in the 112 pound weight class his senior year. He attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) receiving a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology. Jimmy furthered his education at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York City, attaining a Master in Science degree in Molecular Cell Biology. Anxious to get into the field of scientific research, he moved to San Diego where he worked for several Biotech Companies. Jimmy had an enormous passion for science most notably in the field of cancer research. Working at F1 Oncology, he developed and had a patent pending with the company on the method in which research laboratories processed Immune Cell Therapy Gene mapping sequences. Wanting to broaden his passion for research he had recently accepted a scientist position from Plexium, a Pharmaceutical Start-up Company as a Molecular Cell Biologist tasked with enhancing the process in which cancer drugs are being developed. Jimmy's hobbies included hiking, running, surfing and playing beach volley ball on weekends. He was especially proud of participating in "Ragnar's Relay races" in which he ran the longer legs of his teams' races. He would often volunteer his time at the Father Joe's Villages and Mama's Kitchen in downtown San Diego assisting and supporting the homeless and hungry. He is survived by his father, Robert and his wife, Claudette, of Biddeford; his mother, Cynthia of Sun City Fla.; his brother, Jeffrey of San Diego; two stepsisters, Mindy and Courtney Mailman of Biddeford. His aunts and uncles, Guy and Michelle Gaudette, Donald and Lucille Gaudette, JoAnne and Steve Martin. He was especially fond of his cousins, Jeremy, Andy, Rubie, Sam, and Julia. There will be a celebration of life to be held in Biddeford this summer.In Jimmy's honor,persons wishing to make donations are asked to do so by simply thinking of this bright and passionate young man the next time they choose to donate to a cancer research organization or a homeless shelter. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com