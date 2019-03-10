SAN DIEGO, Calif. - James Gaudette, 34, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, after being struck and killed by a vehicle near San Diego, Calif. James "Jimmy" Gaudette was born on Nov. 10, 1984, to Robert and Cynthia Hunter Gaudette. Jimmy graduated from Biddeford High School in 2003 placing in the top 10 of his class. He excelled in science and the sport of wrestling in which he placed all four years at States recording over 100 wins and was the State Champion in the 112 pound weight class his senior year. He attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) receiving a Bachelor of Science in Biotechnology. Jimmy furthered his education at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in New York City, attaining a Master in Science degree in Molecular Cell Biology. Anxious to get into the field of scientific research, he moved to San Diego where he worked for several Biotech Companies. Jimmy had an enormous passion for science most notably in the field of cancer research. Working at F1 Oncology, he developed and had a patent pending with the company on the method in which research laboratories processed Immune Cell Therapy Gene mapping sequences. Wanting to broaden his passion for research he had recently accepted a scientist position from Plexium, a Pharmaceutical Start-up Company as a Molecular Cell Biologist tasked with enhancing the process in which cancer drugs are being developed. Jimmy's hobbies included hiking, running, surfing and playing beach volley ball on weekends. He was especially proud of participating in "Ragnar's Relay races" in which he ran the longer legs of his teams' races. He would often volunteer his time at the Father Joe's Villages and Mama's Kitchen in downtown San Diego assisting and supporting the homeless and hungry. He is survived by his father, Robert and his wife, Claudette, of Biddeford; his mother, Cynthia of Sun City Fla.; his brother, Jeffrey of San Diego; two stepsisters, Mindy and Courtney Mailman of Biddeford. His aunts and uncles, Guy and Michelle Gaudette, Donald and Lucille Gaudette, JoAnne and Steve Martin. He was especially fond of his cousins, Jeremy, Andy, Rubie, Sam, and Julia. There will be a celebration of life to be held in Biddeford this summer.
In Jimmy's honor,
persons wishing to make donations are asked to do so by simply thinking of this bright and passionate young man the next time they choose to donate to a cancer research organization or a homeless shelter.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 10, 2019