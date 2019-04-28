Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Francis Waugh. View Sign Obituary

RENO, Nev. - Jim said his final "Catch ya later" on April 14, 2019. He was born on Feb. 11, 1926, in Vienna, Maine, to Doris Kelley Waugh and Clyde Waugh. Jim attended schools in both Vienna and Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School in 1943. He worked at the Farmington Coca-Cola bottling plant until he joined the U.S. Navy as he said, "because he wanted to travel". He served on LST 1072 in the Pacific during World War II and was honorably discharged in 1946, returning to Farmington, where he met Donna Reed of Boothbay Harbor and married her in 1948. They moved to Boothbay Harbor in 1954, and started their printing company in the early 1960s. They created The Region Aire, a free visitor publication, which they continued to publish for over 30 years.Jim believed in supporting and being involved in his community, whether being a proud member of the Blue Lodge, a BH Water commissioner, a member of the planning board, a member of the Idakka Club of the Methodist Church, an avid candlepin bowler or a charter member of the Boothbay Regional Historical Society.He never lost his love and passion for travel and following the death of his wife, Donna, he moved to Reno, Nev., in 1996, where he and his partner, Phyllis Birch, traveled extensively throughout the United States, while making roundtrips between Reno and Boothbay Harbor.A lifelong learner, he was always at the forefront of technology and loved giving his daughters and grandchildren tips about new technology, computers, and his much loved iPad. During his middle years he taught himself to read music and play organ and in his later years, developed a passion for growing roses. He loved a good joke, especially puns, and sent out a daily email joke to his family.Jim is survived by his two children, Eugenie O'Connell (John) and Patricia Aho (Ron); two grandchildren, James O'Connell (Constance) and Maeve O'Connell; and three great-grandchildren, Maggie, Molly and Katie O'Connell. He rarely missed their sporting, musical or theatrical events.He encouraged everyone to " travel, learn and love."No services are planned but memorial gifts to the Boothbay Region Historical Society in his honor will be appreciated. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019

