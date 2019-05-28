PORTLAND - James F. "Jim" Dworak, 76, of Saco, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, with his son and daughter by his side. Jim was born Nov. 25, 1942, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Herman and Marion Dworak.
Once out of high school, Jim served in the U.S Army. After serving in the military, he spent many years working in the Buffalo and Portland areas.
Jim was predeceased by his wife and best friend of 32 years, Suzanne Dworak (May 17, 2019). He is survived by his brother, Richard "Dick" Dworak of Palo Alto, Calif.; his son, Ehren Dworak and girlfriend, Carrie Gipson, of Arundel; daughter, Carrie Beedle and her husband, Chris, of Westbrook; and granddaughter, Olivia Dworak of Windham.
Jim will be forever missed for his wonderful smile and caring nature. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 28, 2019