Service Information Autumn Green Funeral Home 47 Oak Street Alfred , ME 04002 (207)-459-7110 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Autumn Green Funeral Home 47 Oak Street Alfred , ME 04002

WATERBORO - It is with deep sorrow that the family of James Earl Jr. announces his passing at the Maine Veterans' Home in Scarborough. On June 6, 2019, Jim transitioned to Heaven after battling Lewy Body Dementia for several years. He was 89.



Jim was a lifelong resident of Waterboro. He was born on April 30, 1930 in his family's home, in East Waterboro, to James E. and Betty Ann (Goodwin) Earl, Sr. Eventually the family moved to their new home, built by his father, in Waterboro Center.



Jim graduated from Waterboro High School. Being a member of the school basketball team was one of his favorite memories. He attended Portland Junior College and graduated from Massachusetts Trade Shops in Boston, Mass. After college, he worked as a refrigeration technician for P.S. Brooks in Bar Mills.



Jim was drafted into the United States



Once home from the service, Jim married his beauty, Betty, who hailed from California and Hawaii. They were married for 50 years and had four children. He also built a new garage and gas station, with the help of his father, after returning from his military duty. Jim was a Master Mechanic and ran the business alongside his son, James Earl III, for more than 60 years, and did not retire until age 85.



Friends and garage customers called him "Big Jim." To family, he was known as "Papa." Family meant everything to Jim. He treasured his nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with another two on the way this summer, including a boy to be named James Earl V.



Jim's love of cars and traveling was apparent to all who knew him. Whether he was driving one of his tow trucks for work, or his convertible Ford Mustang for pleasure, he loved any excuse to go for a ride. Some of his favorite destinations were a sap house on Maine Maple Sunday, the White Mountains, the Clambake Restaurant, the Fryeburg Fair, Niagara Falls, Florida, Nova Scotia and anywhere that served ice cream. One thing Jim loved, almost as much as cars, was riding around the lake on his pontoon boat. His huge grin while boating told the whole story. He loved the water; the breeze, watching the sunset and hearing the loons call out.



In his free time, Jim also loved gardening, watching auto racing or Red Sox baseball, and eating at Vandy's, his son Bill's restaurant.



Jim was predeceased by his wife, Betty, and his sister, Lillian Bragg.



He is lovingly survived by his children: Susan and husband Brad French, James Earl III, William D. Earl and Julie Earl; his grandchildren: Benjamin and Katie French, William J. and Anna Earl, Brandon and Meredith French, Whitney Earl, Vanessa and Ben Grant, James Earl IV, Andrew Earl, Rebecca Earl and Sarah Earl; and his great-grandchildren: Cameron O'Donnell, Richard Grant, Emmy French, Grant French and two new babies on the way. He is also survived by his sister Nancy Bean, his brother William H. Earle; many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, great-nephews; and his longtime companion Violet Woodsome.



Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred.



A private family service will be held and Jim will be laid to rest with military honors next to his wife, Betty at Pine Grove Cemetery South in Waterboro.



To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit



The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.



In lieu of flowers,



please consider a



donation, in honor of James Earl Jr., to the:



Memory Care Unit



Activity Fund



c/o Maine Veterans' Home



290 US Route 1



Scarborough, ME 04074 or to



Jim's favorite charity:



The Arbor Day Foundation



100 Arbor Avenue



Nebraska City, NE 68410







