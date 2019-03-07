KENNEBUNK - "Once in a while you get shown the light, in the strangest of places if you look at it right." Jimmy Dowe brought light to every life he touched. An amazing husband, father, the best friend you could ever have, and he had many! Jim was happiest when he was with family and friends playing in the great outdoors: the lake, the beach, or at the pool. He had an infectious laugh and smile that will be missed by family, friends, Thumpers, and colleagues of Kennebunk Savings, where he was the vice president of facilities. Jim graduated as class president from Andover High School in Andover, Mass. in 1981 and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jay Reming in 1987.Jim spent a great day on the slopes with his family before suffering a heart attack at home, March 3, 2019. The Dowe family would like to thank Kennebunk first responders for their efforts and compassion. Jim was the son of the late Richard and Pauline Dowe.Jim is survived by his soulmate, Mary Jay of 31 years; three children, daughter Jennifer and her husband Marc Vitagliano, sons, Richard and Blake; sisters, Deborah Dowe of Scottsdale, Ariz., Cheryl Carrick of Kennebunkport, and brother Richard and his wife Maia of Chester, N.J.; in-laws, Cheryl and Jay Orzechowski of Salem, N.H., Kathleen and Michael Tanner of Andover, Mass., and Peter and Jodi Reming of Andover, Mass.; many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Visiting hours will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk on Saturday, March 9 from 5-8 p.m. and a celebration of Jim's life will be held at On The Marsh in Kennebunk, Sunday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m. A burial will be held at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk when the flowers are in bloom.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jim's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel. Donations in Jim's honor can be made to theHope WoodsConservation Initiative,P.O. Box 1550,Kennebunk, ME 04043
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019