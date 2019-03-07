Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KENNEBUNK - "Once in a while you get shown the light, in the strangest of places if you look at it right." Jimmy Dowe brought light to every life he touched. An amazing husband, father, the best friend you could ever have, and he had many! Jim was happiest when he was with family and friends playing in the great outdoors: the lake, the beach, or at the pool. He had an infectious laugh and smile that will be missed by family, friends, Thumpers, and colleagues of Kennebunk Savings, where he was the vice president of facilities. Jim graduated as class president from Andover High School in Andover, Mass. in 1981 and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jay Reming in 1987.Jim spent a great day on the slopes with his family before suffering a heart attack at home, March 3, 2019. The Dowe family would like to thank Kennebunk first responders for their efforts and compassion. Jim was the son of the late Richard and Pauline Dowe.Jim is survived by his soulmate, Mary Jay of 31 years; three children, daughter Jennifer and her husband Marc Vitagliano, sons, Richard and Blake; sisters, Deborah Dowe of Scottsdale, Ariz., Cheryl Carrick of Kennebunkport, and brother Richard and his wife Maia of Chester, N.J.; in-laws, Cheryl and Jay Orzechowski of Salem, N.H., Kathleen and Michael Tanner of Andover, Mass., and Peter and Jodi Reming of Andover, Mass.; many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Visiting hours will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk on Saturday, March 9 from 5-8 p.m. and a celebration of Jim's life will be held at On The Marsh in Kennebunk, Sunday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m. A burial will be held at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk when the flowers are in bloom.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jim's Book of Memories page at







KENNEBUNK - "Once in a while you get shown the light, in the strangest of places if you look at it right." Jimmy Dowe brought light to every life he touched. An amazing husband, father, the best friend you could ever have, and he had many! Jim was happiest when he was with family and friends playing in the great outdoors: the lake, the beach, or at the pool. He had an infectious laugh and smile that will be missed by family, friends, Thumpers, and colleagues of Kennebunk Savings, where he was the vice president of facilities. Jim graduated as class president from Andover High School in Andover, Mass. in 1981 and married his high school sweetheart, Mary Jay Reming in 1987.Jim spent a great day on the slopes with his family before suffering a heart attack at home, March 3, 2019. The Dowe family would like to thank Kennebunk first responders for their efforts and compassion. Jim was the son of the late Richard and Pauline Dowe.Jim is survived by his soulmate, Mary Jay of 31 years; three children, daughter Jennifer and her husband Marc Vitagliano, sons, Richard and Blake; sisters, Deborah Dowe of Scottsdale, Ariz., Cheryl Carrick of Kennebunkport, and brother Richard and his wife Maia of Chester, N.J.; in-laws, Cheryl and Jay Orzechowski of Salem, N.H., Kathleen and Michael Tanner of Andover, Mass., and Peter and Jodi Reming of Andover, Mass.; many adoring nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Visiting hours will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk on Saturday, March 9 from 5-8 p.m. and a celebration of Jim's life will be held at On The Marsh in Kennebunk, Sunday, March 10 at 11:30 a.m. A burial will be held at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk when the flowers are in bloom.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jim's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com . Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel. Donations in Jim's honor can be made to theHope WoodsConservation Initiative,P.O. Box 1550,Kennebunk, ME 04043 Funeral Home Bibber Memorial Chapel

67 Summer Street

Kennebunk , ME 04043

(207) 985-2752 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com