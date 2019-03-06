BUXTON - James C. Dunn, 66, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Scarborough.
He is survived by his beloved wife Susan; son Michael, his wife Tiffany, and granddaughter Isla; daughter Sarah, son Stephen; brother, Carl and his wife, Mary Ann.
The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 8, from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Dr., in Buxton. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the
Bar Mills
Community Church,
P.O. Box 424,
Bar Mills, Maine 04004
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
(207) 929-3723
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019