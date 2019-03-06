James C. Dunn

BUXTON - James C. Dunn, 66, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Scarborough.

He is survived by his beloved wife Susan; son Michael, his wife Tiffany, and granddaughter Isla; daughter Sarah, son Stephen; brother, Carl and his wife, Mary Ann.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, March 8, from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Bar Mills Community Church, 13 Hermit Thrush Dr., in Buxton. A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 1 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the

Bar Mills

Community Church,

P.O. Box 424,

Bar Mills, Maine 04004

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019
