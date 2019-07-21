SACO - James B. Roberge, also known as Jim and Jimmy, was born in Lowell, Mass. He was raised in Scarborough and attended Cheverus High School. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served seven years in the Army and Reserves.Jim received his undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a Master of Science degree from the University of New England's Physician Assistant Program. He practiced as a physician assistant in Phoenix and Tucson, Ariz.Jim battled with illnesses for many years but was always a loving man and father with a big heart. He loved to laugh and had a playful spirit. He was predeceased by his younger brother, Jason R. Roberge (2013).He leaves behind his son, Mario Roberge-Reyes (Portland); mother, Nancy M. Drisko (Saco); father, Richard V. Roberge (Saco); and brother, Julius J. Roberge (New York City).Visiting Hours will 5:30-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine, 04005. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.In lieu of flowers, Jim would have wanteddonations made to the .
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 21, 2019