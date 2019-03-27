Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Shaw. View Sign

WELLS - James A. Shaw passed away on March 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a couregeous battle with cancer. He was born on Sept. 2, 1943, to the late Merton and Virginia Shaw. Following his parents' divorce, he was raised by his Dad and loving stepmother, Christina. Jim attended local schools before enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard serving as a machinest mate third class, and SCUBA diver on the USCG Cutter "Taney" at the Captain of the Port in San Francisco, Calif. In 1965, he married his first wife, Judy, and upon his discharge from the Coast Guard, returned to Maine settling in Wells, where they raised their two children, Kimberly and James Jr. (Jamie). While Jim and Judy divorced in 1982, they remained constant and loving friends. In 1984, Jim married Nancy Morrison and welcomed her children, Michelle and Jamie Morrison into his family. Jim enjoyed a long career with the Department of Marine Resources as a Marine Patrol officer serving the Southern York County area. During his tenure, he was priviledged to run the department's chase boat for then Vice-President George H.W. Bush in Kennebunkport, whenvever he was in Maine. In 1990, he retired, and his long love of the sea, led him to earn his captain's license and eventually operating his fishing charter business out of Wells Harbor. Jim loved his retirement as it allowed him to enjoy his love of the sea and as well as time with his family. He will be remembered as a kind and loyal friend to many as well as a champion of those challenged in life. Jim was compassionate to the needs of others and was always willing to help out, whenever asked. He was blessed with a quirky, sharp wit and unique sense of humor, which meant there was always laughter when Jim was around. Jim enjoyed get togethers with family and friends, and especially enjoyed his Monday "Poker Nights" in the Clubhouse with many good friends throughout the years. Jim became a good cook gifting the family with great apple pies and, of course, the holiday tradition, lime jello mold, which will continue to be passed down to the family in honor of Grampy. Jim was a lover of animals, especially the many dogs who shared their life with him. His most beloved pet was a Westie he named "Rudder" Jim and Rudder were attached at the hip and had the opportunity to be featured on the TV show "Animal Planet" as well as be featured in the magazine, "Down East". We know Rudder has welcomed dad home, along with the many squirrels and racoons that Jim rescued and rehabilited into the wild. Jim loved his time spent with his family and grandchildren especially out on his boat, the Karen Ann. During the last years of his life, Jim was fortunate and happy to share his memories with his loving companion, Patricia Shaw, travelling abroad, to Florida, attending plays and movies and, of course, special times with family. On the eve of Jim's passing, the Shaw cannon was shot off in salute of his ascent into heaven. Jim will be dearly loved and fondly remembered by all. Jim is survived by his daughters, Kim Bohn and son-in-law, Chris Bohn, of Wells, Michelle Morrison of Kennebunk; and sons, Jamie Shaw and his wife, Rachel, of Wells, and Jamie Morrison and his wife, Amy, of Wells; brother, Merton (Bud) Shaw of Missouri; and sister, Sharon Stys and husband, Jeff, of Whittier, Calif. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Garrett, Nathan, Halle, James, Jack, Josiah, Camden and Daniel; as well as his love, Patricia Shaw, and many friends made throughout his life."God has you in his keeping. We have you in our hearts."At Jim's request, there will be no services. A celebration of his life is being planned for June 23, 2019 at Wells Harbor. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Coast Guard World War II Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

