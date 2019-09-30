Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Croft. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - James A. Croft, 71, of South Portland, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019, at Maine Medical Center.



Jim was born in Rochester, N.Y. to David and Bette Croft on Sept. 22, 1948. He graduated from SUNY Albany with an MBA. He married Deborah Wood on Sept. 8, 1984 in Saranac Lake, N.Y. Jim worked for New York Life Insurance Company for 29 years, working his way up from an insurance agent to a managing partner and most recently for Chalmers Insurance out of Bridgton.



Jim was a long-time parishioner of St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Cape Elizabeth. He served as junior and senior warden several times over the years and also served on numerous committees.



Jim loved to go to Cape Elizabeth High School sporting events and was dubbed "Cape Elizabeth Superfan". But most of all, he loved his family and the time they spent together. The family has created many special memories that they will hold onto and cherish forever. He will be greatly missed.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents.



Jim is survived by his wife, Debbie of 35 years; his son, David (Sonia), daughters, Sarah Seigal (Adam), and Emily; two grandsons, Dylan and Mason Croft; a brother, Tom (Jackie); three nieces and their families.



Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 4-7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Alban's Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth.



Online condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to



CEHS - Hannaford Field Improvement or to



St. Albans Episcopal Church - Haiti School Fund.







SOUTH PORTLAND - James A. Croft, 71, of South Portland, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019, at Maine Medical Center.Jim was born in Rochester, N.Y. to David and Bette Croft on Sept. 22, 1948. He graduated from SUNY Albany with an MBA. He married Deborah Wood on Sept. 8, 1984 in Saranac Lake, N.Y. Jim worked for New York Life Insurance Company for 29 years, working his way up from an insurance agent to a managing partner and most recently for Chalmers Insurance out of Bridgton.Jim was a long-time parishioner of St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Cape Elizabeth. He served as junior and senior warden several times over the years and also served on numerous committees.Jim loved to go to Cape Elizabeth High School sporting events and was dubbed "Cape Elizabeth Superfan". But most of all, he loved his family and the time they spent together. The family has created many special memories that they will hold onto and cherish forever. He will be greatly missed.Jim is preceded in death by his parents.Jim is survived by his wife, Debbie of 35 years; his son, David (Sonia), daughters, Sarah Seigal (Adam), and Emily; two grandsons, Dylan and Mason Croft; a brother, Tom (Jackie); three nieces and their families.Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 4-7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Alban's Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toCEHS - Hannaford Field Improvement or toSt. Albans Episcopal Church - Haiti School Fund. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com