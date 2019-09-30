SOUTH PORTLAND - James A. Croft, 71, of South Portland, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019, at Maine Medical Center.
Jim was born in Rochester, N.Y. to David and Bette Croft on Sept. 22, 1948. He graduated from SUNY Albany with an MBA. He married Deborah Wood on Sept. 8, 1984 in Saranac Lake, N.Y. Jim worked for New York Life Insurance Company for 29 years, working his way up from an insurance agent to a managing partner and most recently for Chalmers Insurance out of Bridgton.
Jim was a long-time parishioner of St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Cape Elizabeth. He served as junior and senior warden several times over the years and also served on numerous committees.
Jim loved to go to Cape Elizabeth High School sporting events and was dubbed "Cape Elizabeth Superfan". But most of all, he loved his family and the time they spent together. The family has created many special memories that they will hold onto and cherish forever. He will be greatly missed.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents.
Jim is survived by his wife, Debbie of 35 years; his son, David (Sonia), daughters, Sarah Seigal (Adam), and Emily; two grandsons, Dylan and Mason Croft; a brother, Tom (Jackie); three nieces and their families.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 4-7 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. A Celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, October 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Alban's Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
CEHS - Hannaford Field Improvement or to
St. Albans Episcopal Church - Haiti School Fund.
