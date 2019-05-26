Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jairus Miller. View Sign Obituary

ISLESBORO - Jairus Miller, 38, took his own life Wednesday morning, May 15, 2019 on his family's Islesboro land, after years of battling depression and existential despair. Jairus was born Jan. 23, 1981, in Camden, the son of Stephen and Elaine (Coombs) Miller.



Jair, as he was usually called, or Jay to some, was unusually intelligent. He graduated Valedictorian from Islesboro High School in 1998 and with high honors from Bowdoin College, class of '02. At various times he worked as a computer technician, landscaper, and electronic musician, composing hundreds of electronic music pieces for record labels around the world. Jairus had a special affinity for dogs and cats, and walked the Islesboro Islands Trust trails and shores frequently.



Jairus was predeceased by his mother Elaine. He is survived by his father, Stephen, of Islesboro; his brother Elek Miller, his sister-in-law Kimberley Dekker; his nephew Henry Miller; his grandmother Miller; seven aunts, eight uncles; and Kimberley and Elek's dog Rider (who Jair loved very much).



No services are planned at this time.







