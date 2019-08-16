Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Poulin Sanville. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Jacqueline Poulin Sanville, 84, formerly of South Portland, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at St. Andre Health Care in Biddeford, after a period of declining health.



Jackie was born in Jackman, Maine, on Nov. 25, 1934, the daughter of Helena Rodrigue Gilbert and Leo Joseph Poulin. She attended schools in Jackman, and later at convents in Waterville and Berwick, and graduated from Cathedral High School in Portland in 1953.



On June 20, 1953, she married the love of her life, James F. Sanville, at Sacred Heart Church in Portland. At the time of his death on Jan. 8, 2014, they had been married for over 60 years.



Jackie and Jim started their lives together at an apartment on Chestnut Street, Portland, and also lived on Douglass and Grand Streets. They raised their three children mainly at the family home on Cottage Road, and later moved to Scarborough. They had also maintained a winter home in Parrish, Fla., for seven years until the allure of their precious grandchildren brought them back to Maine permanently in 2003. Their last place of residence together was at the Betsy Ross House on Preble Street, where she served as entertainment coordinator, planning many fun trips and events.



Earlier in her life, Jackie was employed in various capacities by Boston Shoe Co., Fairchild Semiconductor and the South Portland School Department at Mahoney Junior High School. Her greatest contribution to the community came with her time as a counselor at the Maine Youth Center, where she worked the overnight shift maintaining order, discipline and a spirit of love in a facility that housed troubled teenage boys. Over the years, she received many heartfelt letters from the boys, whose lives she enriched through wise counsel, endless compassion and leadership by example.



Her own family, of course, benefited from the same qualities that made her a favorite among co-workers at every job she held.



Beginning in the late 1970s, she managed the box office at the Portland Players community theater on Cottage Road, where her husband was featured in many productions as an actor and singer.



She was a lifelong Catholic, and was at various times a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Portland, Holy Cross Church, and St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Scarborough, where she proudly served as a Eucharistic Minister.



Jackie took special pride in the military service of her grandsons, Jonathan and Gary Patrick. She was nationally recognized for her achievements in weight loss by Take off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), with a trip to Miami Beach, Fla., in the mid-1960s.



More than anything else, she enjoyed times when her family would gather for holidays, vacations and time at camp on Little Sebago Lake in Gray.



Besides her husband, Jackie was predeceased by her brother, Arthur P. Gilbert Sr., her sister, Yvette Arseneault; granddaughter, Lucy Jackson; nephew, Bruce Arseneault; and a grand-niece, Adrienne Marie Harris.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gael Sanville Jackson and Paul H. Jackson of Acton and Arizona; two sons and daughters-in-law, James L. Sanville and Soraya Giannotte of Cape Coral and Orlando, Fla., and Gary M. Sanville and Sherry Sanville of Acton and Steep Falls; six grandchildren, Courtney Black of Harrison, Sam Jackson of New York City, Jonathan Sanville-Gendron of Massachusetts, Miranda Sanville of Gray, Sgt. Gary Patrick Sanville, U.S. Army, of El Paso, Texas, and R.J. Sanville of Naples; six great-grandchildren, Lucas Gendron, Leon and Estelle Jackson, and Kameron, Keira, and Katelyn Black; sister-in-law Kay and Danny Wildes of Sanford; brothers-in-law Roy (Bud) Sanville of Portland, and Cliff and Judy Sanville of New Gloucester; a cousin, Doris Poulin of Jackman and Maryland.; and many nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to "her people" at St. Andre's Health Care in Biddeford who she considered family.



There will be a time of visitation held Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at 1 p.m., followed by a service at 2 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine. Online condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers



donations may be made in Jacqueline's memory to



HART Adoption Center & Shelter for Cats



PO Box 351



Cumberland, ME 04021







