WESTBROOK - Jacqueline M. DiRenzo, 86, passed away on June 4, 2019 at her home. She was born May 15, 1933, a daughter of Edwin and Gertrude (Allen) Hawes.
She grew up in Gorham, and attended the Robie School. Jackie married Anthony DiRenzo and together they shared over 50 years of marriage before his passing in 2012. She spent her younger years working for Alice Paper Boy and later at the family business, Matty's nightclub.
Jackie was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed going on trips to the casino. She liked to be active, especially going shopping, and finding treasures at yard sales. She had an impressive doll collection, and above all, Jackie loved her family dearly.
She is survived by her sons, Gary DiRenzo and Michael DiRenzo; grandson, Garry DiRenzo; great-grandchildren, Ariana and Zachary DiRenzo; a great-great-grandchild, Zaylah DiRenzo; sister-in-law and friend, Claire DiRenzo; as well as many other extended family members.
She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony; daughter-in-law, Ann DiRenzo; and siblings, Edwin Hawes and Lloyd Clark.
A period of visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, ME 04038. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m. at Forest City Cemetery in South Portland. To express condolences or participate in Jackie's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 7, 2019