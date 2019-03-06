PORTLAND - Jacqueline Lee (Graffam) Ramsey, born on Aug. 1, 1953 in Portland, to the late Jean and Everett Graffam, passed away suddenly of a heart attack, at age 65, on Feb. 28, 2019.
Jacqueline enjoyed bingo, watching her favorite TV shows and spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne Graffam, sister, Sandra Herring; and nephew, Randy Graffam.
Jacqueline is survived by her husband of 47 years, Reginald; daughters, Lisa (Jason) Livengood and Heather (David) Stradt; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry (Teri) Graffam, Larry Graffam, and Randy Graffam; sisters, Debbie Broad, Gale Graffam, Janice (Joseph) Herring, Darlene (Curtis) Ballantine, Sheila Graffam; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family can pay their respects at the Celebration of Life service on Sunday, March 10, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Ramada Plaza, 155 Riverside Street, Portland.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019