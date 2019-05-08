|
Burial
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery
GORHAM - Jack F. Davis, 81, passed away on May 3, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 14, 1938, the son of James and Gladys (Mank) Davis.
Jack was born and raised in Belfast, Maine, where he attended schools before enlisting in the United States Navy. He served from 1955 to 1959. On Sept. 2, 1961, he married Gwendolyn Schade of Portland. Together, they shared 42 years of marriage, making their home in South Portland before her passing in 2004.
Jack began his career at Sampson's Market and continued in the produce business as a buyer with Hannaford Brothers. Later as an entrepreneur, he created and sold two businesses in food wholesale distribution. His last business, and most notable, was a sign shop in Litchfield, Maine known as Jack's Sign Shop.
In addition to being a gifted artist and private pilot, Jack's other interests throughout his life included fishing, hunting, and classic cars - a passion that he shared with his son and grandson.
He is survived by his children, Kevin J. Davis and wife, Janet, of Gorham, Karen Davis Jackson and partner, Janet, of Old Orchard Beach; his grandchildren, Courtney Davis Martin (Austin), Shannon Davis Farrar (David), Adam Davis (Heather), Seth Jackson, and Morgan Jackson; his great-grandchildren, Lilah Davis, Chase Davis, and Lily Martin; his brother, Lawny Davis and wife, Charlene; sister-in-law, Carol Davis, brother-in-law, Robert Schade, sister-in-law, Gail Schade, special friend and companion, Susan Whitten, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Gwendolyn (Schade) Davis, his parents, and his siblings Marilyn, Henry, James Jr., and Ronald Davis.
His family wishes to thank the entire staff at Gorham House for their care and compassion during his stay.
A burial with military funeral honors will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery, 2002 Congress Street, Portland, Maine. A Celebration of Life will follow. Arrangements by Coastal Cremation Services, Portland.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 8, 2019
