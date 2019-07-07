Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells , ME 04090 (207)-646-6133 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells , ME 04090 View Map Memorial service 2:30 PM Bibber Memorial Chapel 111 Chapel Road Wells , ME 04090 View Map Obituary

WELLS - Jack Annis Chase of Wells passed away at a hospice in Scarborough on July 4, 2019 attended by his loving wife of 46 years, Arlene.



Jack, 65, was born in Sanford on Aug. 10, 1953, the son of Daniel and Elsie (Annis) Chase of Wells.



After graduating from Wells High School in 1971, he attended Kennebec Valley VTI in Waterville. Jack, who had worked at various garages since he was 14, went to work for Seward Construction in Kittery in its Interstate Equipment Division where he worked his way up to become head of its maintenance department.



Jack left Seward to purchase the garage/service station at Butler's Corner in Springvale, renaming it "Chase's Getty." He made many friends in the area before selling the business. Jack moved on to work in an upholstery shop and for another garage.



Through his church, First Baptist Church of North Berwick, Jack became involved in missionary work with Mercy Ships International. Jack worked on these hospital ships throughout a good portion of the world, including being responsible at one point for completely fitting out a ship in Newcastle, England.



When not at sea, Jack ran the mission's motor pool. When not maintaining equipment, he would drive to remote villages to bring children back to the ships for surgery. His efforts took him to Ghana, South Africa, the Dominican Republic, and other countries, often accompanied by his wife and once by his daughter Heather.



With these skills, Jack was well known as a man who could do or fix anything. He built his own house from trees he had cut down that were milled into lumber. He loved collecting old car parts with his father and used them to restore vehicles into working order.



Jack enjoyed driving his Model T in parades and at Acton Fair. He and his father also built classic wood strip canoes in Jack's basement.



When his COPD and leukemia limited Jack's mobility, he became an avid collector with the help of the internet.



Jack is survived by his wife, Arlene Kay (Randolph) Chase; his son, Russell, and his wife, Alyson, of Wells, his daughter, Heather Runnels, and her husband, Randy, of Auburn; his grandchildren, Ryan and Evan Chase of Wells and Adam Runnels of Auburn; and his sister-in-law, Donna Bell.



He was predeceased by his parents and a younger brother, Paul. He is survived by his brother, Thomas, and his wife, Carol, of Acton, his sister, Kathleen Winslow, and her husband, Glenn, of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, his brother Glen, and his wife, Melinda, of Greenbrier, Ark., his brother, Stephen, and his wife, Diane, of Wells; and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Bibber Memorial Chapel on Chapel Road in Wells. A Memorial Service will be held at Bibber Memorial Chapel at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A reception will follow the service from 4-6 p.m. at the Wells



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Jack's Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Road Wells.



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to:



St. Jude Children's



Research Hospital



Stjude.org







