ALFRED - J. Richard Harrison, 92, a longtime reside of Alfred, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was comforted by his loving wife, Carolyn; his children and grandchildren.
Richard met his love of his life, Carolyn, and they were married in Sanford in 1951. They lived in Sanford for a short time before settling down in Alfred where they resided for 60-plus years and raised their six children together.
Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred.
To leave a message of condolence and to read a complete obituary, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com
The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019