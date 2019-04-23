J. Richard Harrison

Service Information
Autumn Green Funeral Home
47 Oak Street
Alfred, ME
04002
(207)-459-7110
Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Obituary

ALFRED - J. Richard Harrison, 92, a longtime reside of Alfred, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was comforted by his loving wife, Carolyn; his children and grandchildren.

Richard met his love of his life, Carolyn, and they were married in Sanford in 1951. They lived in Sanford for a short time before settling down in Alfred where they resided for 60-plus years and raised their six children together.

Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak St., in Alfred.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 23, 2019
