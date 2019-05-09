WINDHAM - J. Ovide Letarte Jr., 93, died Monday May 6, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 31, 1925, in Westbrook, a son of Joseph and Yvonne (Giraradine) Letarte.
Ovide grew up in Westbrook and attended local schools. He enjoyed a career and retired from Goodwill industries. Ovide loved reading the newspaper, magazines, and sitting on the deck in his rocking chair sipping coke. He will always be remembered for his sparkling blue eyes.
In addition to his parents Ovide was predeceased by seven siblings. He is survived by his sister Roselle Darragh of Indiana.
Ovide's family would like to thank the staff at Windham Residential for their care and support, especially Carol, Carla, and Billie Jo.
Visiting hours will be held from 12:00 p.m. 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 13, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. Burial will follow visitation at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condoleces or to participate in Ovide's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 9, 2019