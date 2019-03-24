Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FLORIDA - Ivan Arnold Perkins, 94, of Casco, Maine, and Sarasota, Fla., went home to be with his Savior on March 4, 2019, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. Ivan was born in Alexander, Maine, to Roland and Eva Perkins on May 30, 1924. Ivan worked at the South Portland Shipyard which built Liberty Ships in World War II from 1942-1944. There a co-worker and friend, Charles Bragdon, introduced Ivan to his sister, Barbara. Thus began a 75-year love story with his lifelong love and friend. The two were married on July 10, 1943. They recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on July 10, 2018.After leaving the shipyard, Ivan worked as a car inspector at the Rigby Yard for the Maine Central Railroad for 23 years. He then went on to a lifelong career establishing Ivan's Motor Sales. The pride and integrity of car sales has been carried on, first by his sons Dick and Ron Perkins and currently as Perks Peak Auto, owned by his grandson, Randy Perkins, and managed by his grandson, Craig Perkins.Ivan and Barbara joined the South Portland Maine Church of the Nazarene shortly after they were married and continued as members until their deaths. There, Ivan served as head usher and on the church board for many years. He also drove the church bus, plowed the church parking lot, and cut down trees. He never met a tree that could survive his chainsaw. He was very involved in the building of the existing sanctuary on Highland Avenue. The South Portland Church of the Nazarene acknowledged his work with a lifetime service award. Later in life, Ivan continued his service in the winter months at Sarasota First Church of the Nazarene. He threw himself heartily into any task, especially if it involved a chainsaw!Ivan loved riding his Honda Gold Wing, and he drove with Barbara as his trusty sidekick into his 80s. His other favorite sport was golf. Ivan had many awards for golf and at one time held an eight handicap. His faith was strong, even on the golf course, as he would not participate in any tournament held on Sunday. Ivan's love for Christ made everything he did a ministry. He was strong and wise, with a compassion that drew people to him. Many relationships lasted far beyond the car sale or golf game. His walk was his witness. Many would ask about "the hope that was within him." Dad always knew when God had prepared the ears for hearing and the heart for planting. He would simply tell the stories of how God had worked and lead in his own life. Dad was the head of our family. Every child, grandchild, and great-grandchild knew they were prayed for daily. Dad and Mom's daily lives were a wonderful living translation of the bible. They lived a Godly life before us that needed few words. Dad wanted to go home, to be with Jesus and Mom. Though we know they are now living their greatest joy, the loss of them both takes our breath away. Our task now is to live our lives for Jesus by their example until we are all together again. Ivan is survived by his children, son and daughter-in-law, Arnold (Dick) and Anita Perkins of Cocoa, Fla., his son, Ronald Perkins of Portland, Maine, daughter-in-law, Linda Perkins of Windham, Maine, daughter, Sandra Cromwell of Sarasota, Fla., daughter and son-in-law, Candi and Ross Bertran of Buxton, Maine, sister-in-law and husband, Roberta and Peter Lucas of Brunswick, and "adopted children", Paul and Charlene Gerry of New Port Richey, Fla.Ivan and Barbara have four children, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.A combined celebration of life service for Ivan and Barbara Perkins will be held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the South Portland Church of the Nazarene, 525 Highland Ave., South Portland, Maine. Funeral Home Gulf Coast Cremations

