BUXTON- Irving Clifford Pendleton, 86, passed away in Auburn on Sept. 11, 2019.
He was born in Windham, on April 9, 1933, son of the late L. Evans and Hazel (Griffin) Pendleton.
After graduating from high school, Irving proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict.
Irving then began a long career as a truck driver and was a longtime employee of Applicator Sales.
He enjoyed camping across the country and fishing and belonged to the Good Sam Club and Pine Crafters.
He is predeceased by his wife, Lila Pendleton, who passed away in 2001.
Irving is survived by his sister, Pearl Burbank of Cornish; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 1 -2 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Burial will follow with a graveside service and USAF Honors at South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 13, 2019