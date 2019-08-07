Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma Louise (Moore) Dempsey. View Sign Obituary

PORTLAND - Sunday, July 28, 2019, Irma Louise (Moore) Dempsey, our much-loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt, 85, quietly slipped away to join her beloved husband, William J. "Bill" Dempsey and daughter, Theresa A. Mazziotti, parents and siblings. Irma was born May 1, 1934 in Waite, the youngest child of Raymond Moore and Mary-Blanche (Renaud) Moore.



She and her five deceased siblings, Orville, Doris, Mary, Jack and William grew up "dirt-poor" in Washington County, turning hands to anything that "put food on the table and clothes on our backs." They hunted, fished, logged, farmed, traded and seasonally picked potatoes, beans and raked blueberries from commercial fields. Mom was very proud of her brothers' service in both World War II and the Korean conflict.



While in her teens, she and "sister Mary" left Waite traveling to Portland seeking work. They found employment as waitresses at the Congress Square Walgreen's, then took jobs at the Cushman Bakery, where Irma found the love of her life, William "Bill" Dempsey. Bill fell in love, "with my sweetheart", the pretty little doughnut packer and they married on July 3, 1953. Bill, "Jocko" a Korean War vet himself, joined the Portland Fire Department while Irma kept busy raising three children, Donna, Theresa and Larry. When we three reached high school, she went back to work as a baker for the Portland School Department. The next 22 years she baked cookies, cakes, rolls and breads for the students and staff, while sneaking tid-bits of meat to any dogs around the Central kitchen. The dogs all knew when Irma was working the treats were plentiful, and should one miss the handout, her car trunk was filled with Milkbones. When Mom retired, she filled her days with baking, crocheting, reading, minding her grandchildren and traveling with Dad. Trips to Canada and Vermont were plentiful. Ferry rides to Nova Scotia, bus trips to Foxwoods, the Poconos, PEI, and Von Trapp resort, car trips through the Smokey mountains onto Florida, and a lively St. Patrick's Day tour of Ireland were taken. Though Mom enjoyed traveling, she was always a home body. Everyone enjoyed a welcome at her home and table. Stories and conversations flourished while food and baked goods, especially her extraordinarily flakey home-made pie crusts on blueberry, apple, and chocolate cream pies, the chocolate chip and chocolate-peanut cookies and date squares, were devoured by all. She, with her gorgeous smile, keen wit and dry humor, will be missed and remembered every second of every day.



Irma is survived by her daughter, Donna Gilbert and husband Joe; son, Larry Dempsey and wife Shirley; her granddaughters, Katie Babicz and Allison Dempsey; great-grandson, William Babicz, and many beloved nieces and nephews.



Larry and Donna wish to extend special thanks to the 4th and 5th floor Mercy hospital and hospice staffs. The loving care given to Mom and extended to our family made her final journey one of dignity and peace. We also wish to thank the Cedars staff for their special care of Mom.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Irma's online guestbook at



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, August 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. Prayers will be recited on Saturday, August 10 at 10 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 10 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish in Westbrook. A committal will be held on Monday, August 12 at 12 p.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.







