Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris R. "Peggy" (Alexander) Bailey. View Sign

BATH - Peggy was the youngest of eight children born to Izetta Rose (Hanson) Alexander and Daniel Alexander in Vanceboro. Both parents were 1879 Maine-born at Loon Bay in Dyer Township and at Linneus, respectively. Peggy's father was a farmer and a train station yard conductor for the Maine Central Railroad at its terminus in Vanceboro on the U.S.-Canada border. Her mother was a homemaker, midwife, and farmer, right alongside her husband.



When Peggy was about seven her dad transferred to the Pittsfield rail station and they settled into a farmhouse just outside town. She and several siblings attended local schools including Maine Central Institute. Peggy described life then as always busy, with the younger children still at home and the older children returning, often with families in tow. There were farm animals and vegetable gardens to tend and hay to mow. Adding to the mix, train crews awaiting a turnaround often would be fed and given overnight accommodations.



According to family lore, in 1941 a young marine and his buddy came to the farm to visit Peggy's older sister Avis. The marine, Linwood C. "Bill" Bailey, saw Peggy at an upstairs bedroom window and vowed he would marry that beautiful girl. He did. During their 60+ years of marriage, each time Bill told that story Peggy rolled her eyes.



Peggy soon learned the true meaning of the phrase, "Marine Corps Wife – Toughest Job in the Corps". Bill's deployments during WWII and Korea and extended training maneuvers often placed Peggy in the role of single parent – another job she did so well. There were frequent reassignments to military bases up and down the east coast, but the 18th century farmhouse in North Saco was always the homeport. After military retirement, Peggy and Bill sold their Saco home and lived in several wonderful locations where they made many good friends: Barrington, N.H., and Bethel, Robbinston, Harrison, Somerville, and Brunswick, Maine. Peggy later moved to Georgetown and finally to Bath where she has lived with her daughter and son-in-law for nearly four years.



Once the kids were mostly grown, Peggy decided to work full-time and was a CNA at hospitals in Rumford, Bridgton, Calais, and Augusta for over 30 years and well into her 70s. Not bad for a woman who, before then, fainted at the sight of blood.



Family was everything for Peggy and she was the glue that kept it together. The shy young girl from Vanceboro became the strong, resilient, can-do and hands-on woman, wife, and mother. In addition to her family and friends, Peggy loved animals of all kinds and they were always part of family life. Most recently there has been Bonni her beloved Westy who, like the rest of us, will miss Peggy very much. Peggy also was an avid gardener, indoors and out.



Predeceasing her was husband Bill; oldest child Robert, daughter-in-law Pen; her seven Alexander siblings - Glennie, Guy, Evelyn, Lois, Bob, Carl, and Avis; and her niece Polly who was like a sister to her. Surviving family members include son, Richard Bailey (Thip), daughters, Jeanne Bailey McGowan (Jim) and Karen Bailey; grandson, Brad Bailey and his mother, Jackie; grandsons, Priwan Moontri (Becki) and Pornchai Moontri; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.



This spring Peggy will be buried next to Bill at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.



Her family is very grateful to all the wonderful folks at Martin's Point Health Care in Brunswick, CHANS, CHANS Hospice, and Comfort Keepers of Damariscotta for taking such good care of her – reflecting the spirit of how she always took good care of others.



Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at



Those who wish to honor her life might do so with a donation to



Midcoast Maine



Humane Society



30 Range Rd.,



Brunswick, ME 04011



or the



Veterans Memorial



Cemetery Association



P.O. Box 942,



Augusta, ME 04332







BATH - Peggy was the youngest of eight children born to Izetta Rose (Hanson) Alexander and Daniel Alexander in Vanceboro. Both parents were 1879 Maine-born at Loon Bay in Dyer Township and at Linneus, respectively. Peggy's father was a farmer and a train station yard conductor for the Maine Central Railroad at its terminus in Vanceboro on the U.S.-Canada border. Her mother was a homemaker, midwife, and farmer, right alongside her husband.When Peggy was about seven her dad transferred to the Pittsfield rail station and they settled into a farmhouse just outside town. She and several siblings attended local schools including Maine Central Institute. Peggy described life then as always busy, with the younger children still at home and the older children returning, often with families in tow. There were farm animals and vegetable gardens to tend and hay to mow. Adding to the mix, train crews awaiting a turnaround often would be fed and given overnight accommodations.According to family lore, in 1941 a young marine and his buddy came to the farm to visit Peggy's older sister Avis. The marine, Linwood C. "Bill" Bailey, saw Peggy at an upstairs bedroom window and vowed he would marry that beautiful girl. He did. During their 60+ years of marriage, each time Bill told that story Peggy rolled her eyes.Peggy soon learned the true meaning of the phrase, "Marine Corps Wife – Toughest Job in the Corps". Bill's deployments during WWII and Korea and extended training maneuvers often placed Peggy in the role of single parent – another job she did so well. There were frequent reassignments to military bases up and down the east coast, but the 18th century farmhouse in North Saco was always the homeport. After military retirement, Peggy and Bill sold their Saco home and lived in several wonderful locations where they made many good friends: Barrington, N.H., and Bethel, Robbinston, Harrison, Somerville, and Brunswick, Maine. Peggy later moved to Georgetown and finally to Bath where she has lived with her daughter and son-in-law for nearly four years.Once the kids were mostly grown, Peggy decided to work full-time and was a CNA at hospitals in Rumford, Bridgton, Calais, and Augusta for over 30 years and well into her 70s. Not bad for a woman who, before then, fainted at the sight of blood.Family was everything for Peggy and she was the glue that kept it together. The shy young girl from Vanceboro became the strong, resilient, can-do and hands-on woman, wife, and mother. In addition to her family and friends, Peggy loved animals of all kinds and they were always part of family life. Most recently there has been Bonni her beloved Westy who, like the rest of us, will miss Peggy very much. Peggy also was an avid gardener, indoors and out.Predeceasing her was husband Bill; oldest child Robert, daughter-in-law Pen; her seven Alexander siblings - Glennie, Guy, Evelyn, Lois, Bob, Carl, and Avis; and her niece Polly who was like a sister to her. Surviving family members include son, Richard Bailey (Thip), daughters, Jeanne Bailey McGowan (Jim) and Karen Bailey; grandson, Brad Bailey and his mother, Jackie; grandsons, Priwan Moontri (Becki) and Pornchai Moontri; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.This spring Peggy will be buried next to Bill at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.Her family is very grateful to all the wonderful folks at Martin's Point Health Care in Brunswick, CHANS, CHANS Hospice, and Comfort Keepers of Damariscotta for taking such good care of her – reflecting the spirit of how she always took good care of others.Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.Daiglefuneralhome.com Those who wish to honor her life might do so with a donation toMidcoast MaineHumane Society30 Range Rd.,Brunswick, ME 04011or theVeterans MemorialCemetery AssociationP.O. Box 942,Augusta, ME 04332 Funeral Home Daigle Funeral Home

819 High St

Bath , ME 04530

(207) 443-3061 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com