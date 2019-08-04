|
PORTLAND - Iris Marie Theriault, 86, of Portland, Maine, beloved wife of the late Norman A Theriault, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 30, 2019. Born on April 14, 1933 in Rumford Maine, she was the youngest of six children born to Goldie and Morley Wentzel. She is survived by a sister, Fay Ledbetter of Washington, Ind., and predeceased by her parents, her sister, Florrie Perry and brothers, Harding, Ray and Willis Wentzel.
Iris was married for 63 years to her high school sweetheart and raised five children together in Milford, Conn. Her son, Norman Jr., predeceased her and she leaves behind four loving children, Terri Theriault, husband Mike Smith of Old Lyme, Conn., Rick Theriault and wife Donna of Wells, Maine, daughter, Susan Theriault and husband Bob Pitre of Falmouth, Maine and son Frank Theriault and wife Jackey of Clearwater, Fla. She has nine grandchildren, Ricky, Michael, Casey, Carli, Colby, Abbie, Nicco, Ella and Frankie. Iris leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, as well as many friends from throughout her life.
Together with her husband, they ran a successful family owned business. Iris was involved in Al-Anon and has mentored many people over the years.
The family would like to thank the Caregivers from 1 Call and Northern Lights Hospice who along with her family, compassionately cared for her.
Iris was a very social person, with a warm friendly personality. She loved to sing, dance, travel and spend time with her family. She was a wonderful Mom who with her loving husband, raised a close family. This was her proudest accomplishment. Her family knows that her spirit will truly live on in each of their lives. She will be dearly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Iris' life on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, 11 a.m., at The Wilde Memorial Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery 672 Stevens Ave., Portland, Maine.
Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Iris' guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019
