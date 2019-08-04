Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM The Wilde Memorial Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery 672 Stevens Ave Portland , ME View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

PORTLAND - Iris Marie Theriault, 86, of Portland, Maine, beloved wife of the late Norman A Theriault, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 30, 2019. Born on April 14, 1933 in Rumford Maine, she was the youngest of six children born to Goldie and Morley Wentzel. She is survived by a sister, Fay Ledbetter of Washington, Ind., and predeceased by her parents, her sister, Florrie Perry and brothers, Harding, Ray and Willis Wentzel.



Iris was married for 63 years to her high school sweetheart and raised five children together in Milford, Conn. Her son, Norman Jr., predeceased her and she leaves behind four loving children, Terri Theriault, husband Mike



Together with her husband, they ran a successful family owned business. Iris was involved in Al-Anon and has mentored many people over the years.



The family would like to thank the Caregivers from 1 Call and Northern Lights Hospice who along with her family, compassionately cared for her.



Iris was a very social person, with a warm friendly personality. She loved to sing, dance, travel and spend time with her family. She was a wonderful Mom who with her loving husband, raised a close family. This was her proudest accomplishment. Her family knows that her spirit will truly live on in each of their lives. She will be dearly missed.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Iris' life on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, 11 a.m., at The Wilde Memorial Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery 672 Stevens Ave., Portland, Maine.



Please visit







PORTLAND - Iris Marie Theriault, 86, of Portland, Maine, beloved wife of the late Norman A Theriault, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on July 30, 2019. Born on April 14, 1933 in Rumford Maine, she was the youngest of six children born to Goldie and Morley Wentzel. She is survived by a sister, Fay Ledbetter of Washington, Ind., and predeceased by her parents, her sister, Florrie Perry and brothers, Harding, Ray and Willis Wentzel.Iris was married for 63 years to her high school sweetheart and raised five children together in Milford, Conn. Her son, Norman Jr., predeceased her and she leaves behind four loving children, Terri Theriault, husband Mike Smith of Old Lyme, Conn., Rick Theriault and wife Donna of Wells, Maine, daughter, Susan Theriault and husband Bob Pitre of Falmouth, Maine and son Frank Theriault and wife Jackey of Clearwater, Fla. She has nine grandchildren, Ricky, Michael, Casey, Carli, Colby, Abbie, Nicco, Ella and Frankie. Iris leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, as well as many friends from throughout her life.Together with her husband, they ran a successful family owned business. Iris was involved in Al-Anon and has mentored many people over the years.The family would like to thank the Caregivers from 1 Call and Northern Lights Hospice who along with her family, compassionately cared for her.Iris was a very social person, with a warm friendly personality. She loved to sing, dance, travel and spend time with her family. She was a wonderful Mom who with her loving husband, raised a close family. This was her proudest accomplishment. Her family knows that her spirit will truly live on in each of their lives. She will be dearly missed.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Iris' life on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, 11 a.m., at The Wilde Memorial Chapel at Evergreen Cemetery 672 Stevens Ave., Portland, Maine.Please visit www.advantageportland.com to sign Iris' guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com