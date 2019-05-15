DOVER, N.H. - Irene Rita (Roy) Albert, 72, passed away on May 13, 2019 after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on Aug. 3, 1946 in Sanford, to Valmont and Alpaide Roy. She graduated in 1965 from St. Ignatius High School in Sanford and earned an associate's degree in accounting from McIntosh College in 1967. She married John Albert on June 24, 1978. They raised two daughters and one son. She had a successful career at Sprague Electric in Sanford for 39 years. She was heavily involved at St. Charles Church in Dover, serving at their monthly turkey dinners and regularly served as a eucharistic minister.
Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.
She is survived by her husband, John Albert; daughter, Mrs. Harley (Michelle) Hall, daughter, Mrs. Stephen (Dianne) Lopez, son, Steven Albert; and sisters, Theresa Bernier and Bernadette Roy; several nieces and nephews; and five grandchildren.
She is preceded by her parents, Valmont and Alpaide Roy; brother, Donald Roy; and nephew, Marc Bernier.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, from 4-7 p.m. at Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass in her honor will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m. at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to
Gosnell Memorial Hospice House
180 US Rte. One
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 15, 2019