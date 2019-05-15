Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tasker Funeral Home - Dover 621 Central Ave Dover , NH 03820 (603)-742-4961 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tasker Funeral Home - Dover 621 Central Ave Dover , NH 03820 Service 1:00 PM Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church 150 Central Ave Dover , NH Obituary

DOVER, N.H. - Irene Rita (Roy) Albert, 72, passed away on May 13, 2019 after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on Aug. 3, 1946 in Sanford, to Valmont and Alpaide Roy. She graduated in 1965 from St. Ignatius High School in Sanford and earned an associate's degree in accounting from McIntosh College in 1967. She married John Albert on June 24, 1978. They raised two daughters and one son. She had a successful career at Sprague Electric in Sanford for 39 years. She was heavily involved at St. Charles Church in Dover, serving at their monthly turkey dinners and regularly served as a eucharistic minister.



Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.



She is survived by her husband, John Albert; daughter, Mrs. Harley (Michelle) Hall, daughter, Mrs. Stephen (Dianne) Lopez, son, Steven Albert; and sisters, Theresa Bernier and Bernadette Roy; several nieces and nephews; and five grandchildren.



She is preceded by her parents, Valmont and Alpaide Roy; brother, Donald Roy; and nephew, Marc Bernier.



Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, from 4-7 p.m. at Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass in her honor will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m. at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover.



Please go to



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to



Gosnell Memorial Hospice House



180 US Rte. One



Scarborough, ME 04074







DOVER, N.H. - Irene Rita (Roy) Albert, 72, passed away on May 13, 2019 after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on Aug. 3, 1946 in Sanford, to Valmont and Alpaide Roy. She graduated in 1965 from St. Ignatius High School in Sanford and earned an associate's degree in accounting from McIntosh College in 1967. She married John Albert on June 24, 1978. They raised two daughters and one son. She had a successful career at Sprague Electric in Sanford for 39 years. She was heavily involved at St. Charles Church in Dover, serving at their monthly turkey dinners and regularly served as a eucharistic minister.Irene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.She is survived by her husband, John Albert; daughter, Mrs. Harley (Michelle) Hall, daughter, Mrs. Stephen (Dianne) Lopez, son, Steven Albert; and sisters, Theresa Bernier and Bernadette Roy; several nieces and nephews; and five grandchildren.She is preceded by her parents, Valmont and Alpaide Roy; brother, Donald Roy; and nephew, Marc Bernier.Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, from 4-7 p.m. at Tasker Funeral Home 621 Central Ave., Dover, N.H. A Mass in her honor will be held on Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m. at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave., Dover.Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made toGosnell Memorial Hospice House180 US Rte. OneScarborough, ME 04074 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close