BUXTON - Irene G. Milliken, 78, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, at Ledgewood Manor in Windham.
She is survived by her husband, Erle F. Milliken; sons, Tim and Matt Milliken; and grandchildren, Dale and Olivia.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m., at the South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 10, 2019