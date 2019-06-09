GORHAM - Irene Clair Morton passed away in her sleep on June 7, 2019, just months after reaching her goal of living to be 90. She was born in Portland on Jan. 2, 1929, the daughter of the late George and Cecilia Miller.
Many family members still treasure the quilts and sweaters Irene made for them. She and her husband, Ernest, enjoyed camping and traveling across the country and even served as campground hosts for a season in the White Mountain National Forest.
Irene was predeceased by her husband, Ernest. She is survived by her sons, Peter and his wife, Karen of Scarborough, Christopher, and his wife, Eileen of Westbrook, and a daughter, Irene and her husband, Robert Crosby of Lake Wales, Fla.; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lillian Cross of Portland.
All are welcome to attend a graveside service to be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11, at Woodlawn Cemetery, 380 Stroudwater Street, Westbrook. Irene's family would like to thank all the staff at the Gorham House for their loving and compassionate care these past six years and thank Hospice of Southern Maine for providing comfort to Irene in her final days.
Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Irene's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to a continuing education fund for staff members at the Gorham House by sending donations to the
Gorham House
Scholarship Fund
50 New Portland Road
Gorham, ME 04038
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019