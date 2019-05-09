Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough 671 U.S. Route 1 Scarborough , ME 04074 (207)-883-5599 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Hobbs Funeral Home 671 US-1 Scarborough , ME View Map Service 4:00 PM Hobbs Funeral Home 671 US-1 Scarborough , ME View Map Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Irene Breil Kosky, of Scarborough, died peacefully at home with family, on May 3, 2019, at the age of 99.Irene was born in Portland on July 11, 1919, the daughter of Walter and Lydia Westerberg Breil. She attended Scarborough schools and was the valedictorian of her 1937 Elwood G. Bessey High School class. She later attended nursing school and earned her nursing degree at Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg, Fla.Irene began her career as a general-duty nurse working at military hospitals during peacetime. She enjoyed a 20-year career at the Osteopathic Hospital of Maine where she was promoted to Charge Nurse.While at nursing school, she met her husband-to-be, World War II Army serviceman Anthony 'Tony' Kosky, a native of Billerica, Mass. They married in 1945 and first settled in Woburn, Mass. relocating to Scarborough in 1951 to be near Irene's parents and the Maine they loved.After retiring from nursing in 1975, Irene wintered in St. Petersburg, Fla. for 44 straight years.In 2016, she was honored by the Scarborough Town Council with the Boston Post Cane as Scarborough's oldest resident. In recent years, Irene was a member of the Red Hat Society, participating in both Maine and Florida chapters with enthusiasm and joie de vivre. She loved finishing the crossword puzzle each day, socializing with friends and relatives, and eating desserts first.Irene was predeceased by her parents and Tony, her beloved husband of 61 years. She is survived by daughter Karen Lothrop, daughter Dianne Mills and husband Steve; grandson Jobe Doody and wife Aubrey Strause, and grandson Casey Doody and fiancée Jill North.Friends and family may celebrate Irene's life at the Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US-1 Scarborough, Saturday May 11, at 3 p.m. A service will be held at 4 p.m. Burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers,memorial donations may be made to the



:"Restore the Beech Ridge School" campaign



Black Point Congregational Church 167 Black Point Rd. Scarborough, ME 04074







