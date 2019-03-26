Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene (Hall) Beck. View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Irene (Hall) Beck passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the age of 82. Irene was born to the parents of Ronald and Mildred Hall in Lebanon, N.H. on March 11, 1937.



During her early years, Irene moved with her family to South Portland, Maine, where she attended local schools and was a graduate of South Portland High School, class of 1955. Irene went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Gorham State Teachers College (Class of 1959). As an educator, Irene's dedication to learning was contagious and her gift of teaching touched the lives of many young children spanning her entire life.



Irene loved Higgins Beach, where she spent many summers with her daughters and former husband Bill Barry. Irene loved Monhegan Island, visiting often and went on to collect paintings created by Jamie and Andrew Wyeth, her all time favorite artists. Music and dance filled her heart as well as her love of nature. One of her favorite sayings has always been "If you have the chance to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance". Irene's kind and caring ways will be dearly missed.



Irene is survived by her husband, Linwood Beck of South Portland. In addition, she leaves behind two daughters, Susan (Barry) Hoffman and husband Robert of Indian Trail, N.C., and Maureen (Barry) Weeks and husband Bill from Scarborough. She is also survived by four grandchildren and a grandson-in-law who were the apple of her eye including Robert Hoffman, Ryan Hoffman, Katie (Hoffman) and Dylan Lustig of Charlotte, N.C., as well as Katie Pride of Scarborough. In addition, Irene leaves behind a sister and brother-in-law Eunice (Hall) and Joel Craven of Littleton, Colo.; as well as one nephew, two nieces; several grandnieces and grandnephews.



The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Pine Point Center as well as the "angels" of Compassus Hospice. We are forever thankful for your care and support of our mom.



Family and Friends are invited to a service of celebration of life on Friday, March 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Burial will immediately follow at Brooklawn Cemetery, 2002 Congress St., Portland. To view Irene's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



contributions may be made in Irene's memory to:



The Monhegan Museum,



P.O. Box 26,



1 Lighthouse Hill



Monhegan, ME 04852 or to:



Maine Education



Association



35 Community Dr.



Augusta, ME 04330







SCARBOROUGH - Irene (Hall) Beck passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the age of 82. Irene was born to the parents of Ronald and Mildred Hall in Lebanon, N.H. on March 11, 1937.During her early years, Irene moved with her family to South Portland, Maine, where she attended local schools and was a graduate of South Portland High School, class of 1955. Irene went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Gorham State Teachers College (Class of 1959). As an educator, Irene's dedication to learning was contagious and her gift of teaching touched the lives of many young children spanning her entire life.Irene loved Higgins Beach, where she spent many summers with her daughters and former husband Bill Barry. Irene loved Monhegan Island, visiting often and went on to collect paintings created by Jamie and Andrew Wyeth, her all time favorite artists. Music and dance filled her heart as well as her love of nature. One of her favorite sayings has always been "If you have the chance to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance". Irene's kind and caring ways will be dearly missed.Irene is survived by her husband, Linwood Beck of South Portland. In addition, she leaves behind two daughters, Susan (Barry) Hoffman and husband Robert of Indian Trail, N.C., and Maureen (Barry) Weeks and husband Bill from Scarborough. She is also survived by four grandchildren and a grandson-in-law who were the apple of her eye including Robert Hoffman, Ryan Hoffman, Katie (Hoffman) and Dylan Lustig of Charlotte, N.C., as well as Katie Pride of Scarborough. In addition, Irene leaves behind a sister and brother-in-law Eunice (Hall) and Joel Craven of Littleton, Colo.; as well as one nephew, two nieces; several grandnieces and grandnephews.The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Pine Point Center as well as the "angels" of Compassus Hospice. We are forever thankful for your care and support of our mom.Family and Friends are invited to a service of celebration of life on Friday, March 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Burial will immediately follow at Brooklawn Cemetery, 2002 Congress St., Portland. To view Irene's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com In lieu of flowers,contributions may be made in Irene's memory to:The Monhegan Museum,P.O. Box 26,1 Lighthouse HillMonhegan, ME 04852 or to:Maine EducationAssociation35 Community Dr.Augusta, ME 04330 Funeral Home Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes

1024 Broadway

South Portland , ME 04106

207-773-6511 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com