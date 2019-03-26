SCARBOROUGH - Irene (Hall) Beck passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the age of 82. Irene was born to the parents of Ronald and Mildred Hall in Lebanon, N.H. on March 11, 1937.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene (Hall) Beck.
During her early years, Irene moved with her family to South Portland, Maine, where she attended local schools and was a graduate of South Portland High School, class of 1955. Irene went on to obtain her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Gorham State Teachers College (Class of 1959). As an educator, Irene's dedication to learning was contagious and her gift of teaching touched the lives of many young children spanning her entire life.
Irene loved Higgins Beach, where she spent many summers with her daughters and former husband Bill Barry. Irene loved Monhegan Island, visiting often and went on to collect paintings created by Jamie and Andrew Wyeth, her all time favorite artists. Music and dance filled her heart as well as her love of nature. One of her favorite sayings has always been "If you have the chance to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance". Irene's kind and caring ways will be dearly missed.
Irene is survived by her husband, Linwood Beck of South Portland. In addition, she leaves behind two daughters, Susan (Barry) Hoffman and husband Robert of Indian Trail, N.C., and Maureen (Barry) Weeks and husband Bill from Scarborough. She is also survived by four grandchildren and a grandson-in-law who were the apple of her eye including Robert Hoffman, Ryan Hoffman, Katie (Hoffman) and Dylan Lustig of Charlotte, N.C., as well as Katie Pride of Scarborough. In addition, Irene leaves behind a sister and brother-in-law Eunice (Hall) and Joel Craven of Littleton, Colo.; as well as one nephew, two nieces; several grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Pine Point Center as well as the "angels" of Compassus Hospice. We are forever thankful for your care and support of our mom.
Family and Friends are invited to a service of celebration of life on Friday, March 29 at 11:00 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Burial will immediately follow at Brooklawn Cemetery, 2002 Congress St., Portland. To view Irene's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
In lieu of flowers,
contributions may be made in Irene's memory to:
The Monhegan Museum,
P.O. Box 26,
1 Lighthouse Hill
Monhegan, ME 04852 or to:
Maine Education
Association
35 Community Dr.
Augusta, ME 04330
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 26, 2019