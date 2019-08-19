NORTH YARMOUTH - It is with deep sadness that the family of Inge Schumacher of North Yarmouth announce her passing on August 16, 2019 after a long illness.She was born in Weisbaden Germany, the daughter of Leonard and Amanda Freisheimer on July 15, 1937. She met her loving husband Edward Schumacher when he was stationed in Germany. They would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in September. Inge spent her life raising her seven children. She is predeceased by her parents; and brother Heinz of Germany. She is survived by her husband Edward M.; her three sons, Peter, Edward and his wife Tammy, and John, her four daughters, Debra and her husband Kevin Barker, Susan Bragg, Laurie Coffin and her husband Ray, and Nancy and her husband Bob Chenard; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog Gracie.During her illness she was cared for by her daughter Laurie and son-in-law Ray. She also received great care from Hospice of Southern Maine. Special thanks to Nina and Allie of Hospice.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday August 21 at 1 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth. A celebration of Inge's life will be held on Saturday Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. at the home of Laurie and Raymond Coffin, 494 Mountfort Rd., North Yarmouth.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to:Hospice of Southern Maine 180 US RT 1 Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 19, 2019