WEST NEWTON, Mass. - Ines Rivera Koskinen, 85, passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2019, at Bay Square at Yarmouth, with her family by her bedside. Ines was born on Nov. 30, 1934, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Ramon G. and Ines (Veve) De Rivera.



Ines grew up in Puerto Rico, a graduate from The University of Puerto Rico, receiving her Bachelor's degree in chemistry.



In 1964, Ines married Michael Koskinen at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Cambridge, Mass. From that day forward, Ines and Michael spent countless days traveling and exploring the world seeing everything it has to offer.



Ines was predeceased in life by a sister, Lirio Rivera Hansen, a brother, Miguel "Miguelo" Rivera-Veve; a nephew, Timothy Greenwood; and a sister-in-law, Martha Miller. Ines is survived her husband, Michael Koskinen; her son, Steven Koskinen; two grandchildren, Christopher and Claire Koskinen; a sister, Irma Rivera-Veve, brother-in-law, Keld Hansen; nephews Miguel Rivera, Cecille Cole, Matthew and Mark Osborne, Joseph Greenwood; sisters-in-law, Lillian Rivera and Nora Mask.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Corpus Christi - St. Bernard Parish, 1523 Washington St., West Newton, Mass. A reception will immediately follow at The Newton Plaza Hotel Boston, 320 Washington St., Newton. To view Ines memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 12, 2019

