SCARBOROUGH - Ida (Salemi) Guglielmino, 94, of Kennebunk, Maine, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, following a brief illness at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, surrounded by her family. Born Jan. 11, 1925, in Lawrence, Mass., Ida was the daughter of Giuseppe and Venera Salemi.Ida attended Lawrence High School, where she graduated with high honors, and McIntosh School of Business. She retired from the IRS in 1985 and enjoyed many years of traveling with family and friends. She was an animal lover and spent many hours volunteering at Another Chance Animal Rescue in Sanford, Maine, where she comforted many homeless cats.In addition to her parents, Ida was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Salvatore Guglielmino; and her brother, Joseph Salemi.Ida leaves behind two daughters, Nancy (Guglielmino) McMahon and husband, Robert MacKenzie, of Kennebunk, and Ann (Guglielmino) and husband, Richard Akins, of Hampton, N.H.; three loving grandchildren, Alexander, Olivia, and Evan McMahon, of Kennebunk; and five stepgrandchildren.Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 8-9:15 a.m., at the Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley St., in Methuen, Mass. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 10 a.m., in Corpus Christi Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 35 Essex St., Lawrence, Mass. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Lawrence. To offer condolences, please visit www.cataudellaFH.com.In lieu of flowers,donations in her memory may be made to:Another ChanceAnimal Rescue251 Country Club RoadSanford, ME 04073or online at www.anotherchanceanimalrescue.org
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019
