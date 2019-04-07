WESTBROOK - Hugh McKeough passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 4, 2019. Hugh was born on March 19, 1953, in Portland, the son of Mary McGeehan McKeough & Gordon McKeough.
|
Hugh graduated from Portland High School in 1971 and worked at Crosby Loughlin, Loring Acoustics and Parker Nichols from which he retired in 2006 after 28 years.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Kathleen Dyer McKeough; his son, Corbett and his daughter Kerry McKeough Grover. He is also survived by his four siblings, Wayne and Richard McKeough, Karen McKeough Hall, Ann McKeough Jacobs. Hugh is also survived by nine grandchildren; as well as many nieces & nephews.
There will be a visiting hour at the Wilde Chapel in the Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Ave, Portland, on Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.
Please visit www.advantageportland.com for full obituary.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made to;
Animal Refuge League
of Greater Portland
P.O Box 336
Westbrook, ME 04092
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019