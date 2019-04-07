Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh McKeough. View Sign

WESTBROOK - Hugh McKeough passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 4, 2019. Hugh was born on March 19, 1953, in Portland, the son of Mary McGeehan McKeough & Gordon McKeough.Hugh graduated from Portland High School in 1971 and worked at Crosby Loughlin, Loring Acoustics and Parker Nichols from which he retired in 2006 after 28 years.Hugh is survived by his wife, Kathleen Dyer McKeough; his son, Corbett and his daughter Kerry McKeough Grover. He is also survived by his four siblings, Wayne and Richard McKeough, Karen McKeough Hall, Ann McKeough Jacobs. Hugh is also survived by nine grandchildren; as well as many nieces & nephews.There will be a visiting hour at the Wilde Chapel in the Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Ave, Portland, on Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m.Please visit www.advantageportland.com for full obituary.In lieu of flowers,donations can be made to;Animal Refuge Leagueof Greater PortlandP.O Box 336Westbrook, ME 04092 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

