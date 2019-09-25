FALMOUTH - Hugh G. E. MacMahon, 81, of Falmouth, Maine, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in the early hours of the morning, as a result of medical complications that arose while he was recovering from a brain injury he sustained when he fell at the finish line of one of the many races in which he was fond of competing.
He spent the last few days of his life in peace and comfort in hospice care surrounded by family and friends - his loving wife of 57 years, Barbara, by his side when he drew his final breath.
Hugh was born and raised in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of Dr. H. Edward MacMahon and Marian Ross MacMahon of Hubbard Park Road. He would spend many of his early summers with his family Cape Cod, fishing for striped bass and learning to drive on the sandy trails. He was an avid rower, skier, and runner. A Red Sox fan by birth, Hugh followed the team's successes and failures throughout his adult life.
Hugh graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1959, and went on to study law and earn his law degree from Harvard Law School. It was during his law school days, that he met his bride-to-be, Barbara Thiessen.
After law school, the two were married and Hugh joined the U.S. Navy where he served as a Lieutenant in the Judge Advocate Corps in Coronado, California until deciding he had enough of that "perfect" weather, and was able to finagle a transfer to the Naval Air Station in Brunswick, Maine, where the weather would help to "build character".
After retiring from the Navy, Hugh and Barbara planted their family roots in Falmouth, Maine, and Hugh joined a small Portland law firm, Drummond, Wescott, and Woodsum, where he would spend the entirety of his legal career, retiring as a senior partner in the firm.
When not practicing law, Hugh could be found pursuing many of his hobbies, from fishing and bird-watching at the family camp in Sebago, to running half marathons and singing in the choir at Trinity Church in Portland.
Hugh is survived by his wife, Barbara, his brothers, James and D'Arcy; his sister, Elizabeth; four children and seven grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held this Friday at 11 a.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 580 Forest Ave., Portland.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019