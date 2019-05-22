Howard Robert Rennie

Service Information
Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home
199 Woodford Street
Portland, ME
04103
(207)-775-3763
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
307 Congress Street
Portland, ME
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Evergreen Cemetery
Portland, ME
View Map
Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - On May 19, 2019, Howard Robert Rennie went to heaven to join his mother, Evelyn Knapp Rennie, his father, David Rennie, and his older brother, Doug Rennie. He also joined many relatives and many friends from Montpelier, Vt. where he was born. Howard was 88 years old. He died at the Maine Veterans Homes in Scarborough, surrounded by his family and the most wonderful and caring nurses and CNAs.

When Howard was growing up, Montpelier, Vt. was a basketball town. In his senior year, Howard was elected captain of his team and they only lost two games. They were state champions and even played in Boston Garden. Howard also played baseball and became friendly with Robin Roberts, an all-star for many years with the Philadelphia Phillies. Roberts sent Howard an invitation to his induction in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

In 1952, Howard enlisted in the Army and served as a radio operator in Germany. Later, he joined AMICA Mutual Insurance Company, where he was an insurance adjuster for more than 30 years.

Howard had three children, Birgit Wood, and Michael and Timmy Rennie. Howard married his beloved second wife, Elizabeth, in 1974. Elizabeth also had three children, Fred and Michael Bopp and Andrea Bopp Stark, whom Howard raised along with his own. Howard always remained close to all six children as well as his 22 grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom Howard and Elizabeth loved to spoil.

After he retired, Howard and Elizabeth traveled extensively to Hungary, Europe, China, Australia, New Zealand, and S. America.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Howard's online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on May 24 at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. A committal will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04103. 775-3763.

In lieu of flowers, please send your contributions to the

Maine Veterans Homes

290 US Route One

Scarborough, ME 04074

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 22, 2019
Funeral Home Details
