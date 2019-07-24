Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Lawrence Nichols. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Graveside service 1:00 PM Grove Cemetery Freeport , ME View Map Obituary

FREEPORT - Howard Lawrence Nichols, Navy vet, political philosopher, inveterate tinkerer, gifted writer and vocalist, committed dog lover and beloved little brother to a large gaggle of siblings, passed away on July 18, 2019, after a gallant 15 month fight against brain cancer. Howard was the ninth child of John L. and Shirley O'Mara Nichols of Freeport, who predeceased him and are no doubt welcoming him warmly to the next stage of this often bewildering existence as we speak.



In this stage Howard loved camping and boating (especially to Bustins Island), sailing, working on his solar-powered camper, arguing politics online and recording harmonies. He was also an artist when it came to wood-working and finding creative solutions to mechanical problems.



He will be sorely missed by sister Jeanie Makovec and husband Piero, sister Gerry Nichols and husband Wesley Dolezal, brother Jim and wife Anne, brother John, sister Julia Nichols and husband Matt Bittner, sister Joyce, brother Joe and wife Tobi, brother Paul and wife Jane, Aunt Virginia Carter and husband Charles, and many cousins, nephews and friends.



Many thanks to Howard's home caregivers (both professional and sibling) and to the teams at Dartmouth-Hitchcock, the Scarborough VA Home, The Maine Medical Center and the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.



There will be a graveside service to celebrate Howard's life on Friday, July 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Grove Cemetery in Freeport, and all who knew and loved him are welcome to attend.



