BUXTON/BROCKTON, Mass. - Howard J. Parsons Sr., 86, of Brockton, Mass., formerly of Buxton, Maine, US Army Veteran, passed away on June 29, 2019. He was born in Waltham, Mass. on March 8, 1933, a son of the late Howard C. and Esther (Murphy) Parsons.
He was a longtime employee of GE in South Portland and will always be remembered as an avid Red Sox fan who enjoyed playing horseshoes and being with his family.
He is predeceased by a daughter, Julie McCormick; and siblings, Roy Parsons, Mary Muise, Elizabeth Harron and Florence Nisbet.
Howard is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Parsons; children, Donna Berry and her husband Paul, Lisa Prout and her husband Donald, Howard Parsons Jr. and his fiancé Tanya Porteous Johanson, and Christine Stuart and her husband Phil; siblings, Barbara Cannistraro, Patricia Santello, and John "Jack" Parsons; former spouse, Carol York; grandchildren, Michelle McCormick, Thomas McCormick Jr., Amanda Libby, Michael Berry, Alex Berry, Zachary Parsons, Emileigh Parsons, Benjamin Parsons, and Evan Parsons; and six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 10 a.m. at the South Buxton (Tory Hill) Cemetery. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainfuneral.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 17, 2019