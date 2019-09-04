FALMOUTH - Howard Allen Stevens "Al", 89 of Falmouth, Maine, passed away surrounded by his family on Aug. 29, 2019 after a period of declining health. Al was born in Malden, Mass., and had previously lived in Jackson, N.H., Ipswich, Mass., and Topsfield, Mass. He attended Malden schools, Williston Northampton School in Easthampton, Mass., and he graduated from Boston University with a bachelor's in business administration.
Al served in the U.S. Air Force and was discharged as a first lieutenant. In 1957 he began his career in the insurance industry, taking the helm of the E.A. Stevens Company, founded by his grandfather in 1903. He directed the firm until his retirement, always giving his honest best to customers and colleagues. Al served as a director for the Malden Home for the Aged, was a past president of the Malden YMCA, past president and director of the Malden Chamber of Commerce, and director and Chairman of the Malden Hospital.
Al is survived by his wife Lynn of 56 years, daughter, Sarah Mitchell and son-in-law, David Mitchell of Littleton, Colo.; stepson, Andrew Howe and daughter-in-law, Gay Howe, of Jackson, N.H., stepson, Nathaniel Howe and daughter-in-law, Pamela Hitchcock of Belfast, Maine; five grandchildren, his niece and two nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Suzanne Marston. He is fondly remembered by his extended family as a kind and generous man, a loving husband, father, stepfather, uncle, and friend. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to the Malden YMCA.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019