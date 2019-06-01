Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering Emmett , ID View Map Send Flowers Obituary

TOPSHAM - Holman "Buzz" Thomas Davis, 78, of Topsham, and Emmett, Idaho, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at his home in Emmett from complications of Lewy Body Dementia. His wife, son and daughter were by his side.



Buzz was born on Jan. 27, 1941, in Thomaston, Maine to Harlan and Violet Davis. He was a 1959 graduate of Rockland District High School.



On Jan. 14, 1967, he married his soulmate Roberta McLean. They were married by his grandmother at her home in St. George, where he spent many memorable summers as a child. Buzz and Roberta began their married life in Brunswick, Maine. In 1975, they moved across the bridge to Topsham where they made their home and raised their family. Always supportive of his children and devoted to his wife, Buzz took great pride in his home and family and, in later years, that pride expanded to encompass his three beloved grandchildren. Whether spending time tending to household tasks, reading, listening to music, or cooking (his homemade fudge was well-known among friends and family), Buzz kept busy and lived his life fully. Buzz enjoyed many wonderful trips with his wife, most especially to St. Croix and St. Maarten.



In 2011, Buzz and Roberta made a second home in Idaho, so they could enjoy time with each of their grandchildren. For more than three decades, Buzz was a fixture in the greater Bath-Brunswick area as manager of Endicott Johnson and Lamey Wellehan shoe stores. Many remember him for both his friendly service and his ability to retain knowledge of their size and preference in shoes, even long after his retirement.



Buzz is survived by his wife of 52 years; son Kevin Davis and his wife Rachel of Cape Elizabeth, daughter Heather Arnett and her husband Steve of Emmett, Idaho; granddaughter Violet Davis; grandsons Camden and Griffin Arnett; brother Robert Davis of Rockland; sisters Evangeline Fish and her husband Arnold of Rockland and Sheila Witham and her husband Elmer of Owl's Head; many nieces and nephews; and his devoted cat, Coco. Buzz was predeceased by his parents, his stepfather William Edwards, and his mother-in-law Alberta Dunphy.



Buzz will be remembered in Emmett, Idaho, on Saturday, June 8. A celebration of his life will take place in Maine later this summer (details for both services to follow).



Donations may be made in Buzz's memory to the



Lewy Body Dementia Association at:



https://www.lbda.org/donate







