CASCO - Hildur Addiebelle Plummer, 92, passed away peacefully at the Casco Inn Residential Care Facility on July 25, 2019. She was born on Oct. 10, 1926, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Harold and Elsie (Nielsen) Cole.
Hildur was a graduate of Westbrook High School in the class of 1944, and was a member of the Alpha Sigma sorority. In 1946, she married Malcolm H. Plummer. Early in her career, she worked for David Berlowitz, Optician, of Westbrook, and later as a bookkeeper for Water Systems in Windham. She also ran an antique shop out her home in Casco Village.
Hildur was a very creative and skilled artisan who enjoyed braiding rugs, quilting, knitting, and crocheting. While at the Casco Inn she produced items for sale at her annual Christmas fair and took special orders. She also loved interior decorating, gardens, cooking and bird watching.
She is survived by two loving sons, Craig Plummer of Kentucky, and Cary Plummer and his wife Theresa of New Gloucester; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Plummer; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Malcolm Plummer; son, Cole Plummer; and daughter-in-law Dawna Plummer.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m., at Woodlawn Cemetery, Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, Maine, 04092. To express condolences or participate in Hildur's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
Casco Rescue
637 Meadow Road
Casco, ME 04015
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 31, 2019