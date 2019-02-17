Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert J. Connell Jr.. View Sign

CAPE ELIZABETH - Herbert J. Connell, Jr., 92, passed away at his residence Feb. 14, 2019. He was born in Portland Jan. 13, 1927, a son of Herbert J. Connell, Sr. and Lydia M. Cook Connell.



He attended Cape Elizabeth schools graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School and then went on to graduate with a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Maine, Orono. Mr. Connell served with the



He married Louise Henry Connell in 1950 who passed away in 1992, and then married Diana Wiedemann in 2000, who passed away in 2015.



Mr. Connell had been a chemical engineer for S.D. Warren Paper Co. of Westbrook where he had been manager of the research lab retiring in 1990. He was instrumental along with his good friend, Cliff Black, president of Amtrack Train, in implementing train service to Portland. He served on the Amtrack board of directors for many years. For several years, accompanied by his wife Diana, he served as ambassador for Amtrack of Portland. Mr. Connell traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada on every passenger railway system. He had volunteered for the Narrow Gauge Railroad of Portland for many years as an engineer and had served as national president of the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI).



Herb enjoyed traveling, reading, fishing, model trains, being a ham radio operator and working on anything that had a motor.



He is survived by five daughters, Lynn L. Connell of Saco, Sharan E. Connell and her life partner Nelson Mundy of Windham, Carolyn Charlton and husband Pete of Emmaus, Pa., Jan Buck and husband Nat of Buckfield, and Jill Dettling and husband Michael of Bridgton; grandchildren, Robyn Ryan of Saco, Michael LaPlante of Gardiner and the children of Carolyn, Jan and Jill.



A memorial service celebrating Herb's life for family and close friends will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, at the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland Burial will take place in the spring at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes for further information and to sign Herb's guestbook.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the:



University of Maine Pulp and Paper Foundation



Orono, ME 04469







CAPE ELIZABETH - Herbert J. Connell, Jr., 92, passed away at his residence Feb. 14, 2019. He was born in Portland Jan. 13, 1927, a son of Herbert J. Connell, Sr. and Lydia M. Cook Connell.He attended Cape Elizabeth schools graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School and then went on to graduate with a degree in chemical engineering from the University of Maine, Orono. Mr. Connell served with the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1944- 1946 and then served during the Korean Conflict from 1951 – 1953 attaining the rank of Electronics Technician 2nd Class.He married Louise Henry Connell in 1950 who passed away in 1992, and then married Diana Wiedemann in 2000, who passed away in 2015.Mr. Connell had been a chemical engineer for S.D. Warren Paper Co. of Westbrook where he had been manager of the research lab retiring in 1990. He was instrumental along with his good friend, Cliff Black, president of Amtrack Train, in implementing train service to Portland. He served on the Amtrack board of directors for many years. For several years, accompanied by his wife Diana, he served as ambassador for Amtrack of Portland. Mr. Connell traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada on every passenger railway system. He had volunteered for the Narrow Gauge Railroad of Portland for many years as an engineer and had served as national president of the Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI).Herb enjoyed traveling, reading, fishing, model trains, being a ham radio operator and working on anything that had a motor.He is survived by five daughters, Lynn L. Connell of Saco, Sharan E. Connell and her life partner Nelson Mundy of Windham, Carolyn Charlton and husband Pete of Emmaus, Pa., Jan Buck and husband Nat of Buckfield, and Jill Dettling and husband Michael of Bridgton; grandchildren, Robyn Ryan of Saco, Michael LaPlante of Gardiner and the children of Carolyn, Jan and Jill.A memorial service celebrating Herb's life for family and close friends will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, at the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland Burial will take place in the spring at Riverside Cemetery, Cape Elizabeth. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes for further information and to sign Herb's guestbook.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the:University of Maine Pulp and Paper FoundationOrono, ME 04469 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home

Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Korean War Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close