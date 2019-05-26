Guest Book View Sign Service Information Coastal Cremation Services 471 Deering Avenue Portland , ME 04103 (207)-699-6171 Obituary

SACO - Herbert E. Archibald, 87, of Saco, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough.



Herbert was born in Portland on Aug. 2, 1931, to Herbert and Cora (Morton) Archibald. He grew up Portland and attended local schools. Portland is where he met Doris Thistlewood, the women he would marry and spend 68 years together, and raise eight children. He was a devoted husband and father. Herbert made his career at JJ Nissen Bakery in Portland. He will be remembered for his many stories, sense of humor, his smile and hard work ethics.



Herbert was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Cora Archibald; his sisters, Elizabeth Warden, Grace Eldredge and Etta Supinski; brothers, John Archibald and Alfred Lebeau; his daughters, Cheryl A. Willette and Shelley Huckins.



He is survived by his wife, Doris (Thistlewood) Archibald; sons, Ernest R. and wife, Phyllis, of Alabama, Herbert E. and wife, Nancy, of Portland, Philip H. and wife, April, of Westbrook, James D. of Westbrook, Steven A. and fiancée, Kim, of Windham, John J. and wife, Ruth, of Old Orchard Beach; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



Thank you to the staff at the Gosnell House for making Herbert's journey a peaceful one. Per Herbert's request no services will be held.



To view Herbert's guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit,



Expressions of sympathy maybe made in the form of donations to the



Gosnell House



180 US Rte. 1



Scarborough, ME 04074



or online at



www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org







