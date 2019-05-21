Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Bailey Lilly Jr.. View Sign Service Information David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home 638 High Street Bath , ME 04530 (207)-443-4567 Obituary

WOOLWICH - Herbert Bailey Lilly Jr., died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in a local hospital. Herb's kindness, sense of humor, work ethic, and love will remain with his family, friends and co-workers.



He was born Dec. 17, 1936, in his grandparents' home near the Carlton Bridge in Woolwich, to Frances Strout Lilly and Herbert B. Lilly Sr. His youth was spent in Bath and Woolwich, and for a time in Dresden with his Aunt Susie and Uncle Frank Lilly near Carney Point. Herb graduated from Morse High School, class of 1954.



After three semesters studying engineering at the University of Maine in Orono, he began work at Bath Iron Works. He and Sandra Dawn Newcomb married in 1957 and he built a home in Woolwich. Herb was devoted to his family and worked hard to provide them with a good life. In addition to working into positions of greater responsibility at BIW, he owned and maintained three rental properties. Each spring he fished alewives with his father at Nequasset Stream, eventually taking over that operation. It was a family business with everyone involved. In his prime, he enjoyed lobstering, sailing, travel and spending summers at the family's Birch Point cottage. In his 40s he took up and fell in love with the sport of golf which he enjoyed in Maine, Mississippi, Florida and Egypt!



As a young man Herb served as Selectman in Woolwich and for decades as the town's representative to the Bath Water District Board. His career at BIW lasted 42 years, most of that time as assistant chief operating engineer, including running the apprenticeship program and 10 years managing the Portland facility. After retirement he worked as an overhaul and repair consultant in Egypt. He was known as a tough but fair boss.



In recent years, Herb lived with advanced Parkinson's disease. For the past two years he lived at Hill House Assisted Living in Bath, Maine, keeping his spirits up, telling stories and always quick with witty comments to make people smile.



Herb was predeceased by his wife, Dawn. He's survived and loved by daughters, Heidi LaGanga of Gautier, Mississippi; Paige Lilly of Blue Hill, Maine; and Tamara Lilly with her partner, Joe Bisson, of Woolwich; grandchildren Anthony K. LaGanga of New Mexico; Lorna Lilly Stephens of Wisconsin; Matthew J. Stephens of Blue Hill; and Samantha L. LaGanga of Mississippi.



The family plans to host a celebration of Herb's life this summer, date and place to be announced.



To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit



Herb requested that those interested should make memorial donations to Maine Public Broadcasting.







WOOLWICH - Herbert Bailey Lilly Jr., died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in a local hospital. Herb's kindness, sense of humor, work ethic, and love will remain with his family, friends and co-workers.He was born Dec. 17, 1936, in his grandparents' home near the Carlton Bridge in Woolwich, to Frances Strout Lilly and Herbert B. Lilly Sr. His youth was spent in Bath and Woolwich, and for a time in Dresden with his Aunt Susie and Uncle Frank Lilly near Carney Point. Herb graduated from Morse High School, class of 1954.After three semesters studying engineering at the University of Maine in Orono, he began work at Bath Iron Works. He and Sandra Dawn Newcomb married in 1957 and he built a home in Woolwich. Herb was devoted to his family and worked hard to provide them with a good life. In addition to working into positions of greater responsibility at BIW, he owned and maintained three rental properties. Each spring he fished alewives with his father at Nequasset Stream, eventually taking over that operation. It was a family business with everyone involved. In his prime, he enjoyed lobstering, sailing, travel and spending summers at the family's Birch Point cottage. In his 40s he took up and fell in love with the sport of golf which he enjoyed in Maine, Mississippi, Florida and Egypt!As a young man Herb served as Selectman in Woolwich and for decades as the town's representative to the Bath Water District Board. His career at BIW lasted 42 years, most of that time as assistant chief operating engineer, including running the apprenticeship program and 10 years managing the Portland facility. After retirement he worked as an overhaul and repair consultant in Egypt. He was known as a tough but fair boss.In recent years, Herb lived with advanced Parkinson's disease. For the past two years he lived at Hill House Assisted Living in Bath, Maine, keeping his spirits up, telling stories and always quick with witty comments to make people smile.Herb was predeceased by his wife, Dawn. He's survived and loved by daughters, Heidi LaGanga of Gautier, Mississippi; Paige Lilly of Blue Hill, Maine; and Tamara Lilly with her partner, Joe Bisson, of Woolwich; grandchildren Anthony K. LaGanga of New Mexico; Lorna Lilly Stephens of Wisconsin; Matthew J. Stephens of Blue Hill; and Samantha L. LaGanga of Mississippi.The family plans to host a celebration of Herb's life this summer, date and place to be announced.To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Herb requested that those interested should make memorial donations to Maine Public Broadcasting. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close