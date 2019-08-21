SCARBOROUGH - Herbert A. Ledue, 88, died peacefully on Aug. 16, 2019, at Gosnell Hospice after a brief illness. Herb resided at the Betsy Ross House in South Portland. He was an army veteran and father of 10 children.
Herb was born Dec. 4, 1930 and was predeceased by his parents, Byron and Hildegard; brother Ken, sister Marilyn; wives, Frances and Martha; brothers-in-law, Jack, Chick and Bobby, sisters-in-law, Doris and Ursula; sons, Jim, George and John; grandchildren, Meagan and Tony.
Herb is survived by his brother Art, sister Shirley; sister-in-law Noella, brother-in-law Norman; sons, Bob, Mike and wife Connie, and Marc, daughters, Cathy, Franci, Annemarie and husband Brian, Mary and husband Tom, adopted daughter Holly; many nieces and nephews; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
There will be a funeral mass at Holy Cross Church in South Portland on Friday, August 23 at 11 a.m., followed by a private burial.
His family would like to thank his friends at the Betsy Ross House, special friend Helen, Michelle from the V.A. of Maine, members of his VNA team, and the very special folks at the Gosnell Hospice for all of the care they provided for him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Herb's name to the Veterans Administration of Maine.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019