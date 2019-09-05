PORTLAND - Henry Wolyniec was born in New York, raised in Westchester, and called Maine home for nearly three decades. He lived every day as he wanted, usually in his studio, making art-even during his two years with brain cancer. His life was full of deep pleasures: family, friends, food, movies, books, ideas, conversation, curiosity. There was no bucket list. Or, as he most certainly would have said, no ******* bucket list. Henry's greatest creation was his son Otto, a collaboration with his wife Jessica Tomlinson.In accordance with his wishes, there will be no formal service.
