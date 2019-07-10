SANFORD - Helene A. Tremblay, 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at her residence in Sanford.
She was born on April 22, 1928 to Paul and Blanche (Morin) Beattie in Sanford where she grew up and attended local schools, graduating from St. Ignatius High School. She attended St. Mary's Nursing School in Lewiston, where she became a registered nurse.
She was employed at several local healthcare facilities including Goodall Hospital, Hillcrest Gardens as the Director of Nursing, and Greenwood Center. She was also the town nurse in Sanford for a time. She worked well into her 70's until her health prevented her from doing so.
Helene was a communicant of Holy Family Church in Sanford.
She enjoyed playing bingo, and taking trips to Foxwoods.
She was predeceased by her parents, and her brothers Hector Beattie, Aaron Beattie, and Paul Beattie Jr.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Laurier Tremblay of Sanford; two sons, Peter Tremblay of Alfred, and Thomas Tremblay of Sanford; a grandson, Stephen Tremblay; a sister, Sarah Beattie of Texas, brothers, Andrew Beattie of Texas, and Mark Beattie of Sanford, two sisters-in-law, Anita Beattie of Sanford and Jeannine Beattie of Westbrook; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St. Springvale.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church. Burial will be immediately following at St. Ignatius Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 10, 2019