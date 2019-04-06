Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helena M. DeSilva. View Sign

HOLLIS - Helena M. DeSilva, 77, of Hollis, passed away at Pine Point Manor with her family by her side. She was born on Dec. 28, 1941, in Thomaston, the daughter of Alfonso and Helen Burton Valley, Sr.She was educated in Portland schools. Helena worked in housekeeping for many years at the Friendship Motor Inn in Old Orchard Beach and later worked privately.She liked travelling, working in her flower garden and cooking. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.She was predeceased by her husband Joseph DeSilva, Jr. in February; by her parents and stepfather Peter Lynds; and siblings George Lynds, Roy Lynds, Alfonso Valley, Sr., Dolores Carey, and Patricia Valley.Helena is survived by her sons Peter Forbes and his wife Marguerite of Saco and David Forbes and his wife Robin of Saco, a daughter Brenda Vail and her husband Daniel of Bridgton; mother-in-law Doris DeSilva of Saco; brothers John Lynds of Scarborough, Leslie (Andrew) Lynds of Boise, Idaho, and Bruce Valley, sisters Julia Dennison of Hollis and Clara Miner of Portland; grandchildren Dave, Megan, Michael and Ethan; and great-grandchildren Luke and Logan.A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Willett Brook Club House, 234 South High St., Bridgton. A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Laurel Hill Cemetery where she and her husband Joey will be interred together. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco has been entrusted with her arrangements.Memorial donations may be made in her honor to the:American LungAssociation of Maine122 State







365 Main St

Saco , ME 04072

