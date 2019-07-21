Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Wilkins. View Sign Obituary

SANFORD - Helen Wilkins, 91, of Sanford, died July 17 at home following a brief illness.



She was born in Lawrence, Mass., on Jan. 17, 1928, the daughter of Joseph J. and Marion (Mucci) Brocato and moved to Sanford as a young girl.



She attended Sanford schools and was a 1945 graduate of Sanford High School.



Helen worked as a trust officer most of her life, first with Sanford Trust Company, then Northeast Bank and finally for Charles Nickerson Esq. for over 20 years, retiring at age 87.



Active in town affairs, she served on the Sanford School Committee, was a member of the Warrant Committee and volunteered for several organizations including the Sanford Babe Ruth League and the Sanford High School Boosters. She was also active in the former DARE program in Sanford. Helen was a communicant of Holy Family Church.



Her husband, Richard Wilkins, passed away in 2016.



Survivors include her twin sons, Robert Wilkins and his fiancé, Shelly Goodwin, Richard Wilkins and his wife, Christine, all of Sanford; granddaughter, Jessica Wilkins, granddaughter, Autumn Patnaude and her husband, Josh; and her sisters, Louise Caron of Sanford and Rita Precourt of No. Attleboro, Mass.



Her service arrangements are private.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.







